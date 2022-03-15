Skybridge Capital’s co-founder recently said that Bitcoin would become a legal tender in many Latin American countries. He pointed out El Salvador will not be the only one that will have taken this decision. This means a lot of adoption could be coming in the future, which is great news for investors.

Bitcoin will be legal tender in many Latin American countries

Skybridge Capital co-founder Anthony Scaramucci says that he sees many countries adopt BTC. He added that currently, its status is an “early adopting technological asset.” He also predicted that the price of Bitcoin will reach $100k, but right now, it is not a hedge to inflation. With volatility, that is expected, but if the long-term targets are bullish, then we are good to go because Anthony believes that we could even reach $500k in the future.

Such prices can only be possible if there is high adoption and investors realize how important Bitcoin is. In fact, Anthony is not the only one predicting that many countries will adopt BTC this year. The CEO of Devere Group, Nigel Green, said that 3 countries would do so in 2022.

Finally, Anthony also said that he thinks we could reach up to 3 billion users by the next decade, and if that happens, Bitcoin will become a mature asset.

Inflation hedge and why not Bitcoin?

An inflation hedge is a financial instrument designed to safeguard a currency’s purchasing power against a loss of value caused by rising prices, either macroeconomically or due to inflation. It usually entails purchasing an asset with the expectation of maintaining or increasing its value over a fixed length of time. Alternatively, hedging could entail taking a more prominent position in assets, which may depreciate at a slower rate than the currency’s value.

However, because Bitcoin is really volatile, it isn’t easy to term it as a hedge. An investment would be a better term here. This is probably the reason why Anthony doesn’t consider it so, even though many firms and analysts keep saying that Bitcoin is one.

