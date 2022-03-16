Bandai Namco To Donate £650,000 For Ukraine

Bandai Namco, the publisher of games like Elden Ring, has announced that Bandai Namco will donate £650,000 (100 million yen) to aid humanitarian organizations in Ukraine. Bandai Namco joins other gaming companies that have made donations to humanitarian organizations helping during the crisis. Elsewhere in the gaming industry, companies have responded with large donations to humanitarian organizations and support for employees based in Ukraine. The wider gaming community and game developers have come together to raise funds, and Bandai Namcos’ donation is another welcome show of support for those in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The official Twitter handle of Bandai Namco said “The Bandai Namco Group has decided to make a donation of 100million yen to Save The Children in support of their humanitarian cause for people affected by the crisis in Ukraine and seeking refuge outside the country. We hope that the people and communities affected by this crisis will be able to return to peaceful days as soon as possible.”

Bandai Namco is joining the list of gaming companies coming forward to support Ukraine during this crisis, Big publishers like CD Project Red have made significant donations to help with the aid. Massive gaming studios like Epic Games, EA, Xbox, and Playstation have stopped their sales in Russia.