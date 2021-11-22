Black Friday 2021 deals on Chromebook laptops

Black Friday laptop offers have come, with major shops giving significant discounts on major brands such as Dell and Asus. There are even reductions on MacBooks.

As Black Friday sales go up, it might be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff, but that’s where we come in. Our list of bargains below could come in helpful if you’re looking for a laptop that meets your demands while still being reasonably priced.

Some of our favorite computers, such as the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro, are now on sale. Meanwhile, Best Buy and Walmart are selling a variety of Chromebooks, some for less than $100. If you’re looking for a new gaming machine, be sure to check out our often updated list to the best Black Friday gaming laptop discounts!

Asus CX22NA 11.6 Inches Chromebook – Slashed to $99 from $219 via Best Buy

This is your normal Chromebook, and at this price, we’re not surprised. It has an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’s also quite portable, weighing only 2.2 pounds, and customers appear to appreciate it, as seen by its average rating of 4 out of 5 stars from customer reviews.

Asus Chromebook C223 – Slashed to $155 from $249 via Amazon

This Asus Chromebook comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 CPU (up to 2.4GHz), 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6 inches – Slashed to $209 from $319 via Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 4 has a large 15.6-inch full HD display, a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also includes Google Assistant and a battery life of 10.5 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 – Slashed to $399 from $549 via Best Buy

For a limited time, you can purchase this Galaxy Chromebook 2 with an Intel Celeron CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage for just $399. That’s not a lot of power, but online surfing and light productivity tasks will look excellent on the 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen.

HP Chromebook x360 14-inches – Slashed to $499 from $699 via Best Buy

This 2-in-1 Chromebook featuring an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD is on sale. The 14-inch 1080p touchscreen wraps around the back of this silver Chromebook, allowing you to use it as a tablet, and the 11th Gen Intel CPU provides enough power to do whatever you can do in ChromeOS.

