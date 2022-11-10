Black Friday Sale – Deals for Apple MacBook Air 2022

The largest selling occasion of the year, Black Friday, is back. As in recent years, numerous gadgets will be sold at steep discounts this year, including those from Google, Samsung, and Apple.

When it comes to Apple, we’ve previously covered an article regarding the Black Friday Deals available for Apple’s iPhone 13 series. However, the reduction will not be restricted to iPhone 13 models, but will also include something for which Apple is well-known! It’s one of their MacBooks.

If you’ve been wanting to enter into the Apple ecosystem and try out their premium MacBook series, this deal might be a wonderful chance for you. Even though the exact sale date has yet to be established, numerous businesses have already begun providing many early discounts to their customers.

The latest MacBook Air model, which was introduced a few months ago, is also going on early sale. This laptop has numerous such specification updates, including its new even slimmer-looking design, display, and the primary upgrade, the new M2 processor. This processor is powerful enough to give a lengthy battery backup while still maintaining the laptop’s smoother performance.

When compared to the two-year-old MacBook Air 2020, this model has undergone significant changes. Apple MacBook Air 2022, with its power and efficiency, maybe an all-arounder package for both professionals and students.

Black Friday Deal for Apple MacBook Air 2022

Concerning the Black Friday Deal, this season, two e-commerce behemoths, Biggest Buy and Apple, have offered the best discounts on this laptop. We’ll go through deals on both platforms so you can make an informed decision:

Offers on Best Buy

Starting with Best Buy, the offers are now featured for the Apple MacBook Air 2022, where you can purchase a laptop with a 13.6-inch screen in the front, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage for just $1,049, a $150 reduction off its regular price.

If you need a bit more storage, you can purchase the 512GB edition with more GPU cores for $1,349, which is another $150 off the regular price of this laptop.

Offers on Amazon

Aside from Best Buy, another e-commerce site that will provide discounts on this laptop is Amazon. The 256GB storage option with an 8-Core GPU will be offered for $1,099, while the 512GB variant will be available for the same $1,349. In addition to the Apple MacBook Airs, Amazon has offered the best savings on the pro model MacBooks.