Black Panther: War For Wakanda Expansion For Marvel Avengers Revealed

We knew Black Panther would come into play, but today we took a fresh look at the story and content that the expansion will bring Black Panther: War for Wakanda. The expansion, which is entitled the “Black Panther War” expansion, will give players access to the jungle biome of the Wakandans, new enemies, and the appearance of Klaw, known as the murderer, and Tchaka, the father of Black Panther and former King of Wakanda.

Marvel’s Avengers revealed that Marvel’s War for Wakanda will be available in August 2021 and will feature Black Panther as a playable character. War expansion arrives as a free update to Marvel’s Avenger in August.

War for Wakanda was the first major expansion for Marvel’s Avengers and had two hero-based stories featuring Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. Square Enix now has more details about the expansion of the story of War for Wakanda, which will be available in Marvel’s The Avengers in August 2021. Marvel teased a huge reveal from the E3 release, and Square Enix revealed one that looks like it’s the most Black Panther-influenced war expansion to date.

The War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers has more than just a new playable character. The introduction of Black Panther / King TChalla into the franchise is a slew of new experiences that will plunge players into the sci-fi jungle world of Wakanda to fight Dora Milaje.

Marvel’s Avengers received mixed reviews: critics praised the fight and story but critics criticized the repetition, lack of significant content, user interface, and technical problems.

Marvel Avengers was released on March 18, 2021, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can upgrade to the next-gen version free. Marvel’s Avengers has received a lot of criticism for its repeated work, and many mistakes since its release in September last year.

