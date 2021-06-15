Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming To Xbox And PC On 9Th November

Microsoft has announced the next Forza Horizon game and it is coming later this year. Playground Games announced that the latest installment of its Open World Forza spinoff series will be Forza Horizon 5. The game is scheduled to be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S / PC on November 9, with pre-orders now possible.

Playground Games Forza Motosport series brought real rally racing to the players and spun off the Forza Horizon series to develop a playground game that took players to lush open worlds. This year, Forza Horizons 5 will head to Mexico for a bigger and more diverse game than ever before. The game is set in the setting of the Games home country of Mexico.

Forza Horizon 5 received a brand new launch trailer on Microsoft’s E3 2021, featuring gameplay, locales, and new features. The game, which looks awesome.

Playground Games, the studio that directed the four previous installments in the series, says that this fictionalized version of Mexico will mark the largest and most diverse open world in Forza Horizon games with virtual landscapes from jungles to deserts. Playground Games calls it the “largest and most diverse open world in series history”. The varied landscapes will not surprise you, especially in Mexico, one of the most visited countries in the world.

For those unfamiliar with Forzavista, the mode allows players to explore all the aspects of the vehicles featured in the Forza games. Pinata Park is a mini-game from Forza Horizon 5 in which players work together to locate and place pinatas on the map. Another feature of the game is the way you can customize your own race.

Forza Horizon 5 is the highly anticipated new title in the Forza racing series and will feature the most extensive open-world map of playfields to date covering all types of terrain from fearsome volcanoes to stunning sandy beaches. While Forza Horizon 4 appeared pretty stunning on the Xbox Series X, this will be the first game to be built from scratch for Microsoft’s latest console.

As usual, Forza Horizon 5 comes as an Xbox debut on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its launch. The game will hit the market on day one, meaning Game Pass users will be able to drive into a supercar without paying full price for the latest Forza game.

Forza Horizon 5 Experience for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One / Windows 10, Steam / Xbox Game Pass, Android phones and tablets, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Forza Horizon 5 provides full localized language support in English, French, German, Spanish, Mexican, Portuguese, and Brazil in a localized environment. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes the game also for streaming on Android phones, tablets, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Xbox released a new generation update for Forza Horizon 4 facing genuine franchise partners such as Project Gotham Racing and Gran Turismo. Playground Games today revealed the next installment of their popular Open-World Racing series at the Xbox presentation ahead of the E3 2021 Forza horizon 5. While Forza Horizon 3 took us to Australia and Forza Horizon 4 to the UK, Forza Horizon 5 will stamp our passports in Mexico.