Blizzard Entertainment Acquires Spellbreak Developer Proletariat

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that they have acquired developers of Spellbreak, Proletariat, and are moving forward with their long-running online game, World of Warcraft, including its upcoming expansion, Dragonflight, set for a late-year release. Blizzard Entertainment has acquired Proletariat, the developer behind the free-to-play battle royale game, Spellbreaker, in order to work on its multi-massively multiplayer online role-playing game, World of Warcraft.

Acquired means that its World of Warcraft team will be placed under Microsoft-Xbox’s branch shortly after the conclusion of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. “We are putting players at the forefront of everything we do, and we are working hard to both meet and exceed their expectations. A big part of caring for our teams is making sure we have the resources to produce experiences our communities will love while giving our teams space to explore even more creative opportunities within their projects. Spellbreak developers are the perfect fit for supporting Blizzard Entertainments’ mission to deliver quality content more frequently to our players”, said Mike Ybarra, President, of Blizzard Entertainment, in a statement. Spellbreak, a battle royale game, is set to see its development halted immediately, with servers being taken offline completely in 2023.