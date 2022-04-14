Blockchain.com partners with Dallas Cowboys from NFL

The famous crypto firm Blockchain.com partners with the NFL team Dallas Cowboys. It’s a sponsorship deal to become the team’s one and only digital asset partner. Blockchain.com aims to get massive exposure to the NFL’s audience with this deal. They will also have their own club space in the AT&T Stadium in Texas. This deal happened after NFL allowed teams to look for blockchain sponsors back in March.

Blockchain.com and Dallas Cowboys

Blockchain.com is one of the oldest crypto companies in existence and was founded back in 2011. It was the early years of Bitcoin, and the concept of blockchain was like the internet when at the beginning. We have already seen significant companies like FTX and Crypto.com sponsoring NFL teams to get their share of exposure from the sports league.

And now, Blockchain.com can have the same via advertising and branding on live television and radio. Considering that the NFL has millions in viewership, the firm is definitely going to get the limelight it has been expecting. Blockchain.com also wants to reach out to the masses and help them understand crypto via this partnership.

Talking about this deal, the owner of the team, Jerry Jones, said that he wanted Dallas Cowboys to be the part of the future that the current digital world is going to be. And from the side of the company, its founder Peter Smith said that the reason they chose to go with Dallas Cowboys is their legacy status. They also plan to offer exclusive crypto perks and experiences to the team’s fans.

Freebies

Blockchain.com is offering a $50 bonus to cowboy patrons who make a purchase of at least $100 in digital assets from their platform. The company’s CEO said that they have always been cautious regarding their deals and partnerships because of the reputation and integrity they wanted to maintain. However, now they have finally found their match with the Dallas Cowboys. And therefore, it is clear they are going to go all out in this partnership and reach as many people as possible.

