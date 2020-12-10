EPNS stands for Ethereum Push Notification Service. It is a blockchain-based start-up that has recently raised funds worth USD 750, 000 in Seed funding round from multiple Angel Investors and High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs).

EPNS is a decentralised open-source blockchain-based push notification start-up. It sends a Decentralised Finance notification which can be used by any connected Decentralised Application to further send a notification to the wallet addresses of a global, decentralised money platform, Ethereum.

Ethereum deals in Ether as its Cryptocurrency token and is the second-largest Cryptocurrency and Blockchain-based platform, behind Bitcoin.

Now, coming back to the funding- According to Yahoo Finance, the funding round witnessed participation from a dynamic range of Angel investors, some of them include:

Luka Sucic, Auryn Macmillan and Ben Lakoff- from Gnosis.

Ganeshram Gualan, Karthik Garg and Thomas Kaseng Ao from Bridge Capital LLC.

Balaji Srinivasan- Former CTO, Coinbase, Co-founder of Earn, teleport and Counsyl.

Kenneth Ng from Ethereum Foundation.

Scott Moore- Co-founder at Gitcoin.

Anthony Sassano from EthHub and TheDailyGwei.

Mariano Conti- Former Head of Smart Contracts.

Ravindra Kumar from Frontier Wallet

Preethi Kasireddy- Former Partner, a16z.

Danny Christ from Moonwhale and,

DeFiDad- COO at Zapper.fi.

Ethereum uses Web3 as a communication interface which it claims to be growing at an exponential rate, having a lot of potential in the future of Blockchain and Crypto. The company further mentions that from applications like NFT (buying and selling), DeFi (Decentralised Finance) which deals with change in interest ratios and loan liquidation, DEX- deals with trade orders, gaming platforms, domain name services- that deals with renewal and expiration notification and many others, one significant function was missing- the function of Decentralised Communication.

Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS) fits the missing piece of the puzzle and solves the issue to make Web3 more efficient and operational.

The company claims that EPSN is a one-of-a-kind service that allows users to receive Decentralised Notifications from Decentralised Applications and Services. Since these notifications are stored in the form of encrypted data on the blockchain, it enables the EPSN team to send notifications to any Decentralised Application.

Furthermore, Harsh Rajat, Co-founder, EPSN mentioned in a statement that Notifications are a basic necessity for Decentralised Apps (dApps) and smart contracts and should be a communication layer that is accessible to everyone. In addition to this, he says that this is the missing piece of Web3 infrastructure that will enable rapid adoption. Adoption needs user engagement and ease.