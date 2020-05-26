Blowhorn secured venture debt funding from Trifecta Capital

Blowhorn, the Bangalore based Intra city asset-light logistics startup, has now secured undisclosed venture debt funding round from Trifecta Capital.

According to the startup, it will now be going to use the new funds to achieve full P&L profitability by the end of FY2020.

Blowhorn aims to create an asset-light, full-stack logistics marketplace. The startup revealed that the funding is a testimony to its continued focus on capital efficiency, innovation, and the best-in-class customer experience.

Further, Rahul said, “Having tracked this space for some time, we believe that Blowhorn’s technology leadership combined with a capital-efficient model will enable it to scale into a profitable, highly defensible national player in full-stack logistics.”

Mithun Srivatsa, CEO of Blowhorn, said, “We are thrilled to have Trifecta Capital invest in Blowhorn. Trifecta Capital is an extremely selective capital allocator.”

