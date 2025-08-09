BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd. has set the stage for its highly expected initial public offering by securing Rs 693 crore from a group of anchor investors. This anchor round, completed just days before the IPO’s public launch, is a major milestone that reflects broad institutional confidence in the Bengaluru-based jewellery brand’s business model and future growth prospects.

A total of 1.34 crore shares were allotted at Rs 517 apiece to 20 prominent anchor investors as part of this pre-IPO strategy. Key names include Amansa Holdings Pvt., which received the largest share of the anchor allotment at 24.40%, followed by SBI Life Insurance Co. at 20.60%. Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd. secured the next largest stake at 14.43%. The anchor round also saw significant participation from six domestic mutual funds applied through 11 schemes, collectively accounting for over 27% of the anchor allocation. Institutions like Axis Bank, Motilal Oswal, and Nippon Life played a substantial role, highlighting the widespread interest in BlueStone’s growth story and its omnichannel presence in jewellery retail.

IPO Structure, Pricing, and Objectives:

BlueStone’s IPO is set to open for subscription on August 11th and will close on August 13th, with a price band between Rs 492 to Rs 517 per share. The offering comprises a fresh issue expected to raise up to Rs 820 crore alongside an offer for sale involving 1.39 crore existing shares. Axis Capital Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

The company intends to utilize proceeds from the IPO primarily towards funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes. BlueStone disclosed that a significant portion will help fuel its expansion plans and reinforce its operational efficiency across manufacturing and retail outlets. Notably, the public issue will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), further broadening investor access to one of India’s fastest-growing retail jewellery brands.

Business Growth, Financials, and Market Position:

Founded in 2011, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle operates 275 stores across over 117 cities, with manufacturing facilities based in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat. The brand’s strategy has centered around an omnichannel approach, blending premium gold, diamond, and platinum offerings with an expanding online and offline retail presence. Backed by leading investors including Accel India, Sunil Kant Munjal, Kalaari Capital Partners, and Peak XV Partners, BlueStone’s pre-IPO valuation is reportedly around Rs 7,800 crore.

Financially, BlueStone has shown strong revenue growth. The company reported nearly Rs 1,770 crore in revenue for FY25, up nearly 40% year-on-year from Rs 1,265 crore in FY24. EBITDA also climbed close to 38%, reaching Rs 73.16 crore in FY25 from Rs 53.05 crore the previous year. However, net losses widened to Rs 221.84 crore in FY25 from Rs 142.24 crore a year earlier, as aggressive expansion and investment in technology, inventory, and stores shaped its growth trajectory.

Investor Confidence and Future Prospects:

The enthusiastic response from anchor investors highlights keen interest in BlueStone’s market strategy and future prospects. BlueStone’s presence in the branded jewellery segment, with a diverse portfolio encompassing gold, diamond, platinum, and precious stones, positions it advantageously as consumer preferences shift toward organized retail and trusted brands. The company’s commitment to expanding its store footprint and enhancing its technology-powered sales channels reflects its ambition of becoming a leader in the segment.

Analysts will be keeping an eye on BlueStone’s ability to strike a mix between better profitability and quick expansion in the upcoming quarters as the IPO is about to hit Dalal Street. The ongoing support from institutional investors and the rising demand for branded jewelry in retail settings bode well for BlueStone’s next stage of growth as a publicly traded company. In addition to enhancing its competitive advantage, the money raised will encourage market expansion and innovation in India’s constantly shifting luxury sector.