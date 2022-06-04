Bluzelle: Everything you need to know

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest are nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical concerning the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course. In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts in the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Bluzelle. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Bluzelle (BLZ)

Bluzelle or as commonly referred to as BLZ is nothing but simply a decentralized storage network for the so-called creator economy. Bluzelle is a platform that is known to successfully deliver unmatched availability as well as high security and as a matter of fact, it is censorship-resistant. Not just that, whether it be musicians, artists, developers, a scientist, or even a publisher, Bluzelle is said to protect the intellectual property of all creators.

In other words, Bluzelle is known for itts data storage, oracles, file storage, and much more, while being specific to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance of course (DeFi). Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, Neeraj Murarka along with Pavel Bains founded the said platform in order to address the fragmented data link in the DeFi as well as blockchain space.

Again, both Neeraj and Pavel hold extensive technological experience with a rather demonstrated history of working with major global players. Apart from this, BLZ is said to be the native utility token of the Bluzelle platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself like being used to pay for storage, transactions, voting as well as staking on the future of the network.

Note that, Coinbase currently Is only known to support BLZ running on the popular Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20). Coming back to the topic, as mentioned, Bluzelle is a decentralized blockchain-based ecosystem that usually acts as a scalable data service. Also, the main focus of the Bluzelle project is to simply provide features, tools as well as technical capacity for data storage and management.

Moreover, the said platform is known to contribute to the future of the decentralized internet by enabling users to build on-demand, scalable databases for decentralized applications. Know that, Bluzelle is one of the pioneering projects in the sector of blockchain-based databases, launched all the way back in 2014 as a blockchain software and project development company.

Furthermore, as the development of decentralized applications, becomes more popular and the overall number of DApp users increases, Bluzelle could become one of the most valuable players in this blockchain sector. Having said that, BluzelleNet is said to power the entire ecosystem as a 10,0000 TPS (transactions per second) Proof of Stake network.

Becoming a validator was designed to be a rather easy process with minimal technical knowledge. All in all, the overall vision of the same is to have a network of tens of thousands of nodes that are all working together in order to provide the most valuable and secure database in the world.

Lastly, what Bluzelle wants is to make every device a node, from computer hard drives to even video game consoles to mobile phones! Those who don’t really want to become a validator can easily delegate their tasks to another validator, thus ensuring everyone can be a part of the network and generate certain fees.

Now that we have talked much about Bluzelle, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Bluzelle (BLZ)

As of today, the price of Bluzelle is about 0.091489 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 26,004,156 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the Bluzelle has gone up by 17.15 percent, with the current market cap of the token being 29,802,117 US dollars, BLZ is currently placed at the #527 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Bluzelle is 325,743,883 BLZ coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 18.12 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Bluzelle is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Bluzelle can prove to be a risky investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with fewer returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may decrease in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Bluzelle does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Bluzelle? Let me help you with that. Currently, Bluzelle is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have BLZ listed on them include Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and BingX as well as MEXC to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Bluzelle? If you are wondering, where can you buy Bluzelle? Let me help you with that. Currently, Bluzelle is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have BLZ listed on them include Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and BingX as well as MEXC to name a few.

