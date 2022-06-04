Tripti Ahuja and Bhavik Rathod: How This Tech Couple is Shattering Barriers to Education with DIY

DIY.org, The Social Learning App for Kids, is challenging the belief that screen time is inherently bad. The platform’s co-founder, Tripti Ahuja, admits that while the majority of online content tailored for kids tends to be more educational in nature, these materials can sometimes be perceived as distracting, or even inappropriate, to parents. Still, she does not believe parents should give up on online learning. In her opinion, when parents vilify screens and screen time, they are merely shooting the messengers. “We believe in the power of good screen time,” she says. “Screens are simply tools; it is the content they convey that is either good or bad.”

Leaving tech careers for a joint venture in children’s education

DIY’s co-founders each left successful tech careers to start this unique social learning app for kids. They are united by their vision for global education and their passion for the tech that is making that vision a reality.

“We are on a mission to connect kids who share interests because we know that creativity is contagious,” says co-founder and CEO at DIY, Bhavik Rathod.

How one child inspired a global learning community

Rathod and Ahuja are successful entrepreneurs and engineers, but first and foremost, they are parents to a six-year-old daughter. Like so many parents, when COVID-19 locked down schools around the world, they became a large part of their child’s education. As they watched their daughter flourish through online learning, they grew convinced that the most effective education was hybrid.

As parents, Rathod and Ahuja are passionate about holistic learning. Their plan was not to build an ed-tech platform focused on a school-based curriculum, but a space stimulating children’s natural inclination toward creativity.

They spoke with parents across the globe. Overwhelmingly, these parents wanted opportunities to help their kids learn new skills. Unfortunately, most of these parents were confined by price or availability when attempting to provide extra-curricular programming. In addition, they were wary of the cyber-bullies and inappropriate content accompanying online platforms.

The DIY team addressed these challenges with a ground-breaking social learning app. It’s now the largest global interest-based community where all content, including 500+ hours of project-based learning, is free to use in the form of how-to videos, hands-on projects, and TV shows.

Parents can opt for a DIY Plus subscription. These additional features allow kids to post their content, share creativity, interact with other users, join live interactive workshops, participate in contests, and win prizes.

The platform enables thinking, learning, and creating while prioritizing safety. DIY is moderated by experts and mentors 24/7 across all time zones and is COPPA-compliant.

Passive consumption vs. active consumption

Unlike YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok, DIY.org is a streaming platform of specially-curated, age-appropriate content that inspires learning. Instead of being passive consumers of content, kids become active consumers, using the content they watch to further their exploration of the world.

DIY’s content, incentives, and community are designed to introduce kids to engaging projects and show them how to explore their new skills in the real world. The initial learning happens through how-to videos, hands-on projects, and live interactive workshops.

After each video or show, kids encounter challenges and project ideas that coax them to take the concepts they watched off-screen. When they explore these activities at home, they earn points, badges, and gems to make “purchases” at the DIY store. They can also share their discoveries and creations with kids around the world. With DIYers from over 170 countries, this platform offers a one-of-a-kind chance for kids to collaborate and learn alongside a global community.

“Flexibility and global perspective provide an obvious channel for growth,” says Rathod. “For every 10 minutes kids spend on the platform, they spend 30 minutes offline imagining, planning, and building.”

Free access to a global education platform is changing the lives of kids who lack educational resources

All of DIY’s educational content is free to access via a simple sign-up. If parents opt for paid features, they can explore a free, no-commitment trial of DIY Plus. For families that do opt for a DIY Plus subscription, parents can add up to four kids under one account.

Through the power of technology, Rathod and Ahuja enable children to delve into topics they cannot easily experience in their corner of the world. “Kids in their formative years are able to think outside the box,” says Rathod. “It is imperative they have space to explore the things that pique their interest as they grow.”

DIY’s free courses can be viewed and watched on the free app. To download DIY from the App Store or on Google Play, visit diy.org/download.