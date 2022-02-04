BMW CEO warns against early electrification, says it doesn’t help the climate

BMW CEO, Oliver Zipse talked at the closed conference of the CSU state group in the Bundestag, Germany. Said that before switching to something else, it is not right to abandon the technology that has been existing all along. Warns that it would be too early to step into electrification without knowing anything. Adds that it would be “not giving the transformation a chance to develop with the markets.”

AutomobileWoche reports that the CEO was firm in the idea that it would be unwise to abandon ICE technologies too soon. Zipse said, “If you try to ban this technology in Germany and Europe, but the world market is not even that far, you will lose this technology in the world market as well. That’s why we also warn against doing this too early and not giving the transformation a chance to develop with the markets. It would be harmful to simply give up a technology in which you have a global market position without need. I don’t think that would help the climate or anyone else,”

After translation, a comment by an influential German politician, Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) stated, “The internal combustion engine has contributed to German welfare for decades; it created jobs and added value. We can’t abandon this unilaterally because of ideological reasons,”

With this, it is implied that the suggestion or comment is to focus on internal combustion technology as well. To make the internal combustion technology cleaner, by working on synthetic fuels. It is considered by the media New Mobility News that the comment comes along as European Commission is looking out for alternative energies like gas and nuclear as sustainable energy sources. The opinions from BMW CEO and the German politician have influence in Europe, and the opinion could possibly come out as part of losing out on their current business.

Green energy investment

Europe has been known to have aggressive goals towards climate change. However, due to various reasons, there seems to be a certain shift. The European Commission recently caused a shockwave by listing gas and natural fuel in the “Green Circles”. With this, the Commission wants to add the sources to “Taxonomy”.

According to Greenpeace, the appearance of gas and nuclear power on the list would drain billions of euros on investments away from sustainable energy production to fossil fuels and nuclear energy. Though the proposal is expected to be rejected, having influenced people supporting gas and natural fuel appears to have a potential political constraint.