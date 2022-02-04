Medium duty trucks electrification by GM and Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors along with General Motors will electrify medium trucks by developing zero tailpipe emissions for trucks. GM platform will be utilized by Lightning eMotors to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles. These medium-duty trucks which will be transformed can be used for various applications like delivery trucks, work trucks, school buses, shuttle buses, etc.

General Motors platform various applications, to design vehicles for qualified Specialty Vehicle Manufacturing customers for a broad range of applications and industries. Lightning eMotors’ CEO and co-founder Tim Reeser said, “We are thrilled that GM is working with Lightning eMotors to make GM’s medium-duty truck platform the basis for new electric vehicles. GM’s inclusive approach to electrification is a great match for Lightning’s position and role as a leading powertrain supplier in the commercial vehicle space. Commercial vehicles and commercial vehicle powertrains are complex, with thousands of unique components, requiring years of custom software development and on-road testing—and Lightning has products in fleet use today and ready for customers to roll out this year.”

Lightning has developed a flexible manufacturing approach that provides scalable and cost-effective electrification for medium-duty specialty vehicles such as utility trucks, school buses, and ambulances. Electrifying these vehicles would mean large operating cost savings, better performance, and zero tailpipe emissions. Lightning eMotors has seen dramatic growth in orders over the last three years from its customers.

Lightning eMotors’ chief revenue officer Kash Sethi, “GM has a long history in commercial vehicle markets. Lightning’s products are purpose-fit for these vehicles, classes, and applications, allowing us to move quickly to support our medium-duty truck and bus partners and customers.”

It would be a beneficial partnership for both GM and Lightning eMotors. As Lightning eMotors has been specializing in electrifying vehicles, General Motors has platforms available for such transition. The partnership is expected to transform a large number of fleets. Lightning eMotors further stated, “GM has provided chassis to commercial vehicle upfitters and fleets for many years, so to now offer electrified versions of these vehicles with Lightning’s powertrains demonstrates our joint vision towards an electrified future that is putting vehicles on the road today. We are at the forefront of specialty vehicle fleet electrification.”

Commercial vehicles and their powertrains are complex. Customizing software, and developing a design for the vehicles takes time and on-road testing to ensure safety. There are products on the rollout for this year for customers from Lightning eMotors. The fleet from General Motors is expected to be ready in the coming years.