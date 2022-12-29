BMW vehicle company in Delhi was ordered to pay Rs. 26 lakhs for failing to fix flaws.

People now purchase expensive vehicles with competent mechanics. BMW, however, lately failed to deal with the issues.2014 saw the purchase of a BMW by Pritam Pal. But after a few months, Pritam encountered some car problems. After conducting a test drive to determine the problem, the BMW R&D centre in Manesar discovered some brake problems. The vehicle was given for repair, but Pritam Pal did not notice any modifications to the brakes once the repairs were completed.

As a result, Pritam Pal sued BMW for failing to address the issues properly. Due to the fact that the corporation was not aware of the manufacturing flaws prior to selling the car, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the company to compensate the buyer for the full 26 lakh rupees.

The court ordered BMW Company to pay Rs. 2,26,718 in interest earned on the loan, Rs. 2,00,000 in costs for mental trauma, Rs. 35,000 in Tyre replacement costs, Rs. 50,000 in costs for mental harassment and litigation, Rs. 93,280 in insurance costs, Rs. 1,09,871 in expenses for servicing and preserving the vehicle, and 6 percent on the appraised value and interest of the loan.