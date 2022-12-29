TSMC increases production of chips in Taiwan

The chairman of chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC)(2330.TW) disclosed on Thursday that the firm will keep expanding its tendency on the island while initiating mass development of its most cutting-edge processors there.

The long-awaited mass manufacturing of 3-nanometer chips has started as interest is attracted to the domestic and global investment intentions of the largest contract semiconductor company in the world.

As a manufacturer of cutting-edge semiconductors used in systems ranging from smartphones to fighter planes, TSMC maintains a strong position.

“TSMC is maintaining its technology leadership while investing significantly in Taiwan, continuing to invest and prosper with the environment,” TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told a ceremony marking the production and capacity expansion in the southern city of Tainan.

Liu claimed that the 3-nanometer semiconductor created by the company was in “very strong” demand, backed by emerging technologies such as 5G and high-performance computing systems. He said nothing else.

One of the biggest foreign funding in American history, TSMC stated a few weeks ago that it will more than triple its estimated investment at its upcoming Arizona facility to $40 billion.

The Taiwanese firm, whose primary clients include Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA.O), is also constructing a chip factory in Japan and has declared that it is currently considering the possibility of expanding into Germany.

Liu claimed that the manufacturing was confirmation that TSMC was “taking concrete actions to develop advanced technology and expand capacity in Taiwan” in obvious response to suspicions that TSMC’s international investment might risk Taiwan’s dominant position in the semiconductor industry.

According to Taiwan’s government, the island’s standing as a prominent producer of semiconductors and a creator of the latest cutting-edge semiconductors is secured, and all doubts about a “goodbye to Taiwan” wave for the chip business have now been put to rest.

Liu claimed that bulk manufacturing was effective and had high yields and that within five years, the breakthrough 3-nanometer process will generate industrial goods with a $1.5 trillion valuation.

The next phase of 2-nanometer chips was expected to be made in central and northern Taiwan, as per TSMC, which revealed that they were establishing plants for those objectives.

Most of TSMC’s production will continue to be performed in Taiwan, the firm has stated repeatedly.