Kazakhstan limits electricity consumption for crypto miners

Crypto miners face yet another trouble as Kazakhstan limits electricity consumption for them. Before this move, the country was an excellent spot for crypto miners because it has very low electricity rates. However, now that access to subsidized electricity will be limited, miners wouldn’t be able to operate at full scale in the country. It has also been reported that miners would need to obtain licenses from the authorities and also renew them periodically.

Kazakhstan’s new law limits electricity consumption for miners

The president of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed a new law, “On Digital Assets in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” that brings many new rules and amendments to the current legal acts. There are specific definitions for the Tax code and also the issuance and circulation of crypto assets. The idea behind formulating and implementing this new set of laws is to push development and level the market to create a fair playing ground for competition.

It also has changed the current registration system and has allocated powers to different bodies of the government to oversee different sectors. However, the primary focus has been kept on mining companies and groups. The government has reported that the miners are being divided into two categories.

First are the ones that own mining infrastructure, meet certain requirements and run the farm on their own. Secondly, we have those who own the infrastructure but rent it out to crypto farms and do not apply for energy requirements directly. Licenses would be issued to both these categories for a maximum of 3 years at once. It is also important to note that the mining firms should company with the IT rules and regulations of the country and have their hardware installed in Kazakhstan itself.

The biggest problem

Crypto miners are not the least important businesses for the government, as they can purchase electricity only if there is a surplus. There will also be no price caps, and electricity will be traded just like equity or stocks on a government exchange KOREM. So, whoever pays the highest will get electricity. So, no more cheap subsidized power for Kazakhstan mining companies.

