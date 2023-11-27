STAGE, the innovative platform driving the #BoliyonKiKranti movement, has proudly announced Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra as a significant investor. The revelation of this partnership took place at Neeraj Chopra’s ancestral village of Khandra in Panipat, signifying a powerful commitment to preserving Bharat’s rich cultural heritage embedded in diverse regional dialects.

Neeraj Chopra’s Investment and Cultural Preservation

Neeraj Chopra’s decision to invest in STAGE reflects a shared dedication to safeguarding Bharat’s diverse cultural heritage, particularly embodied in its regional dialects. The strategic alliance formed between STAGE and Neeraj Chopra aims to redefine boundaries, elevate cultural consciousness, and lead a revolutionary effort to preserve and celebrate the linguistic diversity that characterizes Bharat.

The #BoliyonKiKranti Movement and STAGE’s Mission

STAGE, the driving force behind the #BoliyonKiKranti movement, is committed to the compelling force of storytelling and the unifying potential of regional content. Neeraj Chopra’s involvement is seen as a significant and relevant addition to this mission. Vinay Singhal, CEO, and co-founder of STAGE expressed delight at welcoming Neeraj Chopra, highlighting the impactful dimension he adds to the platform’s mission.

Neeraj Chopra’s Perspective on Cultural Preservation

Speaking at the press event, Neeraj Chopra shared his perspective on the importance of cultural preservation and pride in one’s roots. He emphasized that his investment in STAGE goes beyond a mere desire to revive diverse regional dialects. Neeraj envisions a journey with STAGE to awaken dormant languages, empowering every voice to ensure that Bharat’s cultural heritage thrives in its true form through this unique platform.

Partnership Announcement in Neeraj’s Ancestral Village

The significant partnership announcement was made in the serene setting of Neeraj Chopra’s ancestral village of Khandra in Panipat. This choice of location adds a touch of authenticity to the collaboration, symbolizing the deep connection both Neeraj Chopra and STAGE have with their roots.

Highlighting the strategic significance of Neeraj Chopra’s investment, Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports, expressed that Neeraj, despite being a global icon, remains profoundly connected to his local roots. The partnership is viewed as highly relevant, considering Neeraj’s personality and the dialect-centric nature of STAGE as an OTT platform. Singh emphasized that it is a long-term association, expressing delight in facilitating the partnership on behalf of JSW Sports.

Neeraj Chopra, known as a global icon for his remarkable achievements in international sports, has consistently stayed true to his local roots. The strategic partnership with STAGE is perceived as a bridge between Neeraj’s global achievements and his unwavering connection to his local identity. This alignment underscores the relevance and authenticity of the collaboration.

JSW Sports’ Delight in Facilitating the Partnership

Acknowledging the significance of the collaboration, Divyanshu Singh expressed the delight of JSW Sports in facilitating the partnership between Neeraj Chopra and STAGE. The long-term nature of the association aligns seamlessly with Neeraj’s commitment to his roots and the platform’s mission to preserve linguistic diversity.

In conclusion, Neeraj Chopra’s investment in STAGE marks a unique and strategic collaboration between a global sports icon and a dialect-centric OTT platform. The partnership aims to not only redefine cultural boundaries but also to empower and celebrate the linguistic diversity embedded in Bharat’s heritage. As Neeraj and STAGE embark on this journey together, the fusion of global achievements with local identity promises to usher in a cultural revolution, reawakening dormant languages and ensuring the vibrant preservation of Bharat’s cultural tapestry.