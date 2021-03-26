BOMBAY SHAVING COMPANY GETS A RAISE OF $ 15 MILLION

The very popular men grooming company Bombay Shaving Company has got enough funds as a raise from the company Sixth Sense Ventures. The amount raised $ 15 million. To look into details; let’s take a look at article.

MORE ABOUT BOMBAY SHAVING COMPANY

The Bombay Shaving Company is an online private brand for males established in 2016 by Shantanu Deshpande, Raunak Munot, Deepu Panicker and Rohit Jaiswal.

They sell their products both online & offline to cater to the requirements of both men & women requirements. They offer a range of solutions to the corporates too. The general portfolio of products is :

Men Care that consists of beard care, skin care, hair care, shaving & bathing solutions

Women care comprises of shaving kits & razors.

Corporate Solutions are basically to offer good & great corporate giftings for the products.

They are having partnership with great brands like Glenmark, HP, Aristo, Sun Pharma, Tablets Limited, IPCA.

INSIGHTS ABOUT FUNDING

The company has raised the amount of $15 million from the present investor Sixth Sense Ventures. Currently 24% is the stake of the company. Now; it will include primary as well as secondary purchase.

The company recently had a fund of Rs. 45 crore by Reckitt.

The company’s founder expressed his gratitude to Sixth Ventures for extending their financial resources. He mentioned that this would help them to carry forward the journey from a start up to FMCG organization. The pandemic was a strict challenge but people kind of supported as they started to look for our segment products that usually people buy offline generally. We were able to compete efficiently. The top line this year was Rs. 100 crore and the targets are definitely to double it by the end 2021.

MORE ABOUT SIXTH SENSE VENTURES

The company is incepted by Nikhil Vora and is the first domestic consumer centric organization. The general belief of the company is that the future belongs to entrepreneurs that are completely skilled & capable in different set of requisite factors. They have set their aim to invest in the consumers of tomorrow but the timing should be today. They have a tendency to back the first generation people who have the callibre to serve the required products & services very prominently. The list of their backups is unending but some of them are mentioned below:

Veeba

Leap

Smash

Weddingz

Ethos Watches

AVG Logics

Fitter Nity

A funding is always made in sectors or companies that represent a bright future ahead. Sixth Sense is a company that backs entrepreneurship at next level. If they think that Bombay shaving company can make it to the top of the helm they surely will.

The founder Nikhil Vora; also said that this is a company that has grown 3 times since the pandemic. The aggressive expansion and leadership is quite commendable. The funding will bring in a huge market share that will help you to grab the biggest market share across every possible categories & channels.

Therefore; India has a list of start-ups that can & will be performing great in the coming times. The only need is to focus.