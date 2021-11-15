Bose 700 gets its lowest price tag for its Black Friday sale

Black Friday headphone offers to allow you to get some of the greatest headphones on the market for a lower price, and Amazon is now offering the Bose 700 for an all-time low price. This Black Friday offer sounds fantastic to us.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Bose 700 noise-canceling headset for $299. That’s a savings of $80 off the headphones’ usual retail price of $379, and it’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for them.

This deal is currently only available for the Triple Black colorway, with all other colors remaining at their normal list price.

Bose 700 gets a slash to $299 via Amazon

The Bose 700 is among the greatest noise-canceling headphones available. They provide a greater listening experience by combining a sleek and comfy design with really strong acoustic technology. In this Amazon Black Friday offer, the Bose 700 is presently at its lowest price ever.

For good reason, the Bose 700 is included in our list of the finest headphones. They are appropriate for almost every situation, from business to travel.

The lightweight design, wireless technology, and premium-level Active Noise Cancellation, not to mention a battery life of up to 20 hours, make the Bose 700 an appealing choice.

With the ANC set to maximum, a quarrel between two furious straphangers on the A train devolved into muted mumbles. At the midway point of the noise-canceling settings, We could see that the two passengers were arguing over how close they were standing to each other.

When we turned off the noise canceling and noticed that they were also arguing over who had shoved who on this plainly full train.

The Bose 700 is an obvious recommendation for audiophiles, and they’ve never been cheaper due to this fantastic Amazon Black Friday sale.

If you’re still looking for some alternatives, don’t forget to check out our complete list of the top Black Friday headphone discounts presently available.

