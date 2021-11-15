Apple AirPods gets prices slashes for Black Friday 2021

It’s been a hectic week for Black Friday AirPods bargains. Apple’s wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

As a reminder, the standard AirPods cost $89 last week. This pricing is no longer available, but we expect at least one shop to re-offer AirPods Black Friday prices in the coming days.

To be fair, AirPods bargains may be found at any time of year. However, Black Friday sales provide the lowest pricing, with spectacular savings that are rarely seen the rest of the year.

And now that the new AirPods 3 are available, we anticipate seeing more AirPods Black Friday offers than ever before. (The new buds are already $5 cheaper on Amazon.) The finest bargains are listed below for you to shop right now.

Apple AirPods – Slashed to $119 via Amazon

The Apple AirPods with regular charging cases is available for $119 at Amazon. That’s a $40 savings and the best price available right now.

They did, however, decrease to $89 last week, and we expect them to drop again in the coming days. These AirPods are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which allows for quick wireless networking with Apple devices.

Apple AirPods 3 2021 – Slashed to $174

The new AirPods resemble the AirPods Pro, except they lack the Pro’s ear tips. The third-generation AirPods now have Spatial Audio, which delivers immersive listening experiences for music, movies, and other media.

They’re also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, which was previously reserved for the AirPods Pro. They’re now $5 cheaper.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case 2021 – Slashed to $199 via Amazon

The new MagSafe Charging case is included with the 2021 AirPods Pro. Otherwise, they’re identical to the standard AirPods Pro.

That includes active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio support, and 24-hour battery life through the Charging Case. They’re also sweating and water-resistant, making them ideal for working out.

Apple AirPods Max – Slashed to $479 via Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Max are expensive, retro-style headphones. Large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise reduction, and Spatial Audio are all included. The latter employs head tracking to provide a surround sound experience. They reached an all-time low of $429 earlier this month.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Case – Slashed to $159 via Amazon

Best Buy is now offering the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $159 for a limited time. They have a Qi-compatible charging case that enables wire-free charging.

When it comes to AirPods Black Friday discounts, we like the offers from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. When it comes to sales, Staples has also shown to be a prominent competitor.

In fact, Staples was the first to reduce the price of the AirPods Pro to $199 in September. Amazon quickly followed suit. However, when it comes to AirPods Black Friday offers this year, these shops will be at the forefront.

Conclusion:

If you’re in the market for new AirPods, we recommend getting them as soon as possible – but only if the pricing is right. On November 10, for example, Walmart will sell the AirPods for $89 USD.

This is $10 less than their Black Friday pricing from the previous year. Given the high demand for this offer, we anticipate that it will sell out in minutes. (The good news is that other stores are expected to match Walmart.)

Similarly, we see the AirPods Pro dropping to $149 or $159 this year, which would be $10 to $20 less than last year’s low of $169.

Meanwhile, as merchants compete for your attention, the new AirPods 3 might be discounted by $20 to $40. (and money). They’re already $5 cheaper.

Also Read: