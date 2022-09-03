Samsung jokes about Apple ahead to its iPhone 14 series launch

There has been a lot of new hype floating around about this upcoming new refreshed lineup of iPhone 14 models. However, for this year, we will see Apple launching a different set of iPhone 14 models which will include two of its standard models as well as there will be two other different sets of Pro models also for this year, we will see Apple adding a new model which will be named as “Max” variant for this year’s iPhones.

All of these new iPhones for this year are speculated to launch officially for this year’s launch event which has been named as Far Out launch event by Apple.

This new launch event has been scheduled officially by Apple on the 7th of September this year and for this launch, we will also see Apple update its wearable lineup which includes its new Watch Series 8 too.

However, before Apple confirmed its launch event and the date nearing its launch, its competitor Android yet Korean-based smartphone manufacturer, Samsung started with its new ad campaign which jokes about this Cupertino technology giant.

Samsung joking around Apple’s upcoming Far Out event

This also includes the Korean giant claiming Apple to have a lack of innovations in their advertisement campaign claiming about the newly refreshed lineup of Galaxy Z Flip and also a Galaxy Z Fold series and also the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra too.

Within the ad campaign video, we got to see Samsung making a deep dig within the advertisement tagline which starts with:

“Buckle up for Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction”.

In the video ad, we have seen the Korean giant reportedly joking around about the new rumored design floating around in the world of technology.

For some reason, the technology giant was seen comparing this new rumored iPhone 14 series with their already Galaxy Z Flip 4 (comparing a regular iPhone 14 with a flip phone? we don’t know what is up with Samsung now).

This doesn’t end up with this! But, we also get to see Samsung teasing around about the upcoming launch event Apple has also teased the theme of the upcoming Apple’s Far Out event invitation.

Alongside the design, the Korean giant was also seen touting about Galaxy S22 Ultra to have a high-resolution camera sensor and they also claim by saying that “this level of innovations is not coming to any iPhones the coming time” However, to get a better idea, you can just have a look at the video embedded down below: