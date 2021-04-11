Boston Dynamics Introduces New Robot

Video Credits: Boston Dynamics, YouTube

Boston Dynamics has a reputation of being a robotics company that has been able to make robots which are much fascinating. It has been able to make these robots move smoothly, just like the way we have been seeing in the science fiction movies. This company is often known for its playful innovations in the world of robotics.

Boston Dynamics has now come up with a new robot named ‘Stretch’. This robot will be more functional in the logistic matters. It has just one function that is to move boxes in the warehouse. Stretch is designed to be able to perform a number of box moving tasks such as truck unloading and then upon further developments it will also be able to handle orders.

The box moving robot ‘Stretch’ was designed to meet the high demands for flexible automation solutions in the logistics industry. This has been happening due to the increase in demand in e-commerce. As more and more people are using e-commerce the use and work load of warehouses increases. Even the packages that are supplied and getting delivered are huge in numbers.

With the robot Stretch being launched into the market, Boston Dynamics will debut into the fast growing warehouse automation industry. It is clear that this robot has been made specifically to function in the warehouse facilities and distribution centers.

Introducing this robot into the warehouse conditions s being seen as a positive sign as it will be a huge help the work conditions and workflow in the warehouse. The robot Stretch has been expected to increase the flow of goods in the warehouse as they can work more efficiently.

It is also expected to increase the employee safety in physically difficult tasks which might pose a threat to the human life. Once the companies employ services from this robot they are expected to reduce the expensive fixed automation costs.

Robert Playter, CEO of Boston Dynamics, while speaking about the robot and the upcoming market said, “Warehouses are struggling to meet rapidly increasing demand as the world relies more on just-in-time delivery of goods. Mobile robots enable the flexible movement of materials and improve working conditions for employees. Stretch combines Boston Dynamics’ advancements in mobility, perception and manipulation to tackle the most challenging, injury-prone case-handling tasks, and we’re excited to see it put to work.”

Researchers at Boston Dynamics have been able to design Stretch as a mobile worker and not as a fixed part of infrastructure which are most common in a warehouse setting. This robot is attached to a small, movable mobile base that allows it to perform multiple functions. It is capable of navigating loading docks, to move around comfortably in tight and narrow spaces and is capable of adapting to changing facility layout.

This robot has a custom designed arm attached to it. This arm is lightweight and has a smart gripper. This smart gripper is equipped with advanced sensing and controls. This arm can handle a variety of boxed and shrink wrapped cases.

The researchers have also fit in computer vision technology into Stretch. This technology allows it to identify boxes easily and saves the time and resources required for training included in order to identify each customer.