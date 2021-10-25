Bounce Token: Everything you need to know

For a long time now, we have been seeing crypto to be a functional part of our payment ecosystem on a fairly global level. Seeing its growth and popularity over the past couple of years, I am forced to assume that, most of you present here today are already aware of the basic concept of cryptocurrencies but if for some reason, you are still not aware of what it is? Let’s talk about that first.

Crypto as the name suggests is nothing but a form of online or virtual currency which can be used for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the common purpose of trade and exchange over various cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

Over the years, crypto has been able to catch the eye of various potential investors and has constantly been able to gain popularity and support from all around the world. So much so that, people with celebrity status and huge business tycoons have also been interested in the industry like the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. Let me tell you that, these celebrities play a vital role in the success of a currency, for instance when Musk tweeted in favor of Dogecoin a couple of months back, its prices skyrocketed and people were influenced to purchase more and more tokens.

In simpler words, crypto is nothing but a decentralized blockchain-based platform that is booming like anything! For further clarification, being a blockchain-based platform, it operates using blockchain technology which is often used for the verification and recording of various transactions that happen over a particular blockchain network in order to prevent double-spending and unnecessary fraud. On the other hand, being decentralized helps the industry to work outside the control of central authorities and operate independently without any government interference.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, some other facts responsible for the industry being such a huge success also include its convenience, ease of use, simplicity, huge profit margins, portability as well as its volatility. Speaking of being volatile, you should steer clear of cryptocurrencies if you are not willing to take risks because the crypto marketplace is highly uncertain, meaning that the price fluctuations are almost instant and very difficult to predict. So, if crypto can help you make huge profits overnight, if not done right, you could also end up having significant losses as well.

Unlike when the industry was first introduced, today we have a lot of currencies available in the marketplace and some of the most popular currencies to choose from right now include Dogecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as Binance Coin to name just a few of course. Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world and how it plans on completely revolutionizing the global payment system in the near future, I believe that you would be able to have a better understanding of what we have with us today, Bounce Token. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Bounce (AUCTION)

Bounce is nothing but a decentralized auction protocol for tokens as well as for the sale of non-fungible tokens(NFTs). It is worth noting that, Bounce Token (AUCTION) is an Ethereum based token that is known to power the Bounce platform, while AUCTION is said to be the native utility token of the platform which can be used for a variety of purposes including supporting incentives on the protocol, capable of being used to make payments in respect to certified listings, while also providing governance rights as well as benefits to token holders on the platform.

Not just that, as per the official website of the platform, Bounce is a platform that is known to power an entire ecosystem of products for auctions, while focusing on building, connecting, designing, collecting as well as trading all kinds of virtual assets, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokens across a variety of blockchains. In addition to all of this, it is a commonly known fact that Bounce is one such platform that has the aim of completely revolutionizing decentralized auctions by simply developing an ecosystem that is capable of enabling the auctioning of several services and products including NFTs as well as tokens.

The said platform is known to allow creators to launch their very own auction that will be featuring a fairly competitive swap environment that will be having automatic execution and which will be running with the help of on-chain governance in particular. Also, you should probably be aware of the fact that, apart from being just a decentralized auctioning platform, Bounce also is focused on incorporating liquidity mining as well as decentralized staking and governance mechanisms.

Apart from this, it is said that the primary and the very first principle of Bounce is the scarcity of resources, which as a result creates a highly competitive swap environment for users. Before moving on further, it is best if we first talk about the origin of Bounce. The basic idea of ‘swap’ first came up with Uniswap, which is known to provide its users with infinite liquidity.

Now, while this is a great concept, Bounce is a platform that aims at a completely opposite scenario instead. As mentioned, Bounce is said to provide a competitive environment, for a fairly limited supply of assets like NFTs and tokens. All of these assets are capable of being auctioned off in more than one way including NFT auctions as well as token sales to name a few. Furthermore, it is worth noting the fact that, Bounce (AUCTION) has recently been added to Coinbase, a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange. As a result of which, customers will now be able to trade, receive, send or store AUCTION in most of the Coinbase supported regions, with a few exceptions of course.

According to a recent report, on March 15 this year, Bounce Finance has officially announced a new funding round that the company has raised. This includes investors from Pantera, Hashed, Coinbase Ventures, SNZ capital, Fundamental Labs, DHVC as well as Blockchain Capital, which have all recently invested in Bounce. Also, to celebrate the listing of Bounce (AUCTION) on Coinbase, the exchange started a quiz campaign where users will have an opportunity to earn three dollars in AUCTION by just simply learning about AUCTION as well as Bounce while answering just three questions.

In addition to this, a report states that Bounce Finance is excited to announce their strategic partnership with NFTb, which is a complete Multi-chain platform for Decentralized Finance(DeFi) as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for communities. For some of you wondering, why is it a big deal? Allow me a chance to explain. Under this partnership amongst NFTb and Bounce Finance, they look forward to exploring opportunities to conduct activities in respect to joint business development in order to ensure that Launchpad partners are very well able to access INO and IDO services from both these platforms.

Investing in Bounce (AUCTION)

As of today, the price of Bounce Token is about 39.74 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 50,095,891 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the Bounce has gone up by 7.69 percent, and with a market cap of 82,822,040 US dollars, the platform is currently placed at #481 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Bounce is nearly 2,083,956 AUCTION coins with a maximum lifetime supply of about 10,000,000 AUCTION coins. In just the past week alone, the price of Bounce has gone uphill by 19.01 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Bounce Token is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Bounce can prove to be one risky investment in the near future, which may or may not provide you with good returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may devaluate. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is extremely important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Bounce does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Bounce Token? Let me help you with that. Currently, Bounce is available on all major crypto exchanges but some of the popular exchanges that have AUCTION listed on them include Coinbase Exchange, Binance, Huobi Global, ZT as well as OKEx to name a few.

In conclusion, What are your thoughts on Bounce? Do let us know in the comments below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: Braintrust: Everything you need to know