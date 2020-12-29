BoycottJio trending on Twitter, Users threaten to switch from Reliance jio

Just hours after Reliance Jio announces that it is planning to charge customers with an amount of 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to Airtel or Vodafone-Idea number, the hashtag BoycottJio goes viral on Twitter. It was rather a shock for Jio users because from what it was promised since the beginning, Mukesh

Ambani claimed that jio calls will always be free but we are guessing it’s time for BoycottJio.

Now I understood Everything was just planned😠 1️⃣Give free data

2️⃣Increase number of users

3️⃣Make us addicted to internet

4️⃣Extend free data

5️⃣1 phone in a family

6️⃣Charge small amount

7️⃣Create monopoly

8️⃣Increase charges

9️⃣Charge every service

🔟Then No free usage#BoycottJio pic.twitter.com/iXgheCR1e2 — ♡♡⭐_Kritika_⭐♡♡ (@kittu_kashyap) October 10, 2019

#BoycottJio is trending and people are talking about switching to @airtelindia or @Vodaphone4 or @Idea because jio is starting to charge 6p/sec

Well what would you do if these companies start to charge too…? 🤷🏻‍♂️

Anyways I’m @idea user 😌 — Mr. Heisenberg (@Mr_Heisen6erg) October 9, 2019

Prior on Wednesday, Jio stated that it will begin charging its clients for active calls made to match networks at 6 paise a moment, yet will repay them by giving free data of equivalent worth. This is been done to recuperate the interconnect use charge (IUC) relevant on calls made to different organizations, otherwise called off-net calls.

In view of the quantum of such calls which were made using Jio’s organization to Airtel, Vodafone Idea and the state-run versatile organizations in the June quarter, examiners gauge a quarterly income knock of about ₹1800 crore for Jio.

These charges are not relevant on calls made by Jio clients to other Jio telephones and to landline telephones and calls made using WhatsApp, FaceTime, Google Duo etc. Notwithstanding, incoming calls from all organizations will keep on being free. To recover the adversities made by the TRAI move, the association has decided to charge customers 6 paise consistently for each call they make to a rival’s association which is making everybody Boycott Jio

Twitter memes trending with hashtag BoycottJio