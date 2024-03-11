In a strategic move, BRICS is developing a blockchain payment system. Russia, a member of the BRICS alliance, has unveiled plans to develop a revolutionary blockchain-based payment system dedicated to transforming trade settlements among BRICS member nations.

Initiating a New Era with Blockchain Technology

In today’s news, BRICS is developing a blockchain payment system to revolutionize trade settlements among member nations.The BRICS alliance, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is set to join forces in crafting a cutting-edge payment system that harnesses the power of blockchain technology and digital innovations. This development is part of a broader strategy to bolster BRICS’ influence within the international monetary framework.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov made the official announcement, highlighting the importance of this groundbreaking initiative. Ushakov stated, “We believe that creating an independent BRICS payment system is an important goal for the future, which would be based on state-of-the-art tools such as digital technologies and blockchain.”

Emphasizing the need for a system that is both convenient and free from political influence, Ushakov underlined the goals outlined in the 2023 Johannesburg Declaration. This declaration places importance on increasing settlements in national currencies and diversifying correspondent banking networks to ensure the security of international transactions. However, no specific timeline for the launch of the new BRICS blockchain payment system was provided.

BRICS Pursues De-Dollarization

BRICS is actively working on developing a blockchain payment system, which reflects a commitment to staying at the forefront of global financial trends.The BRICS group has actively pursued de-dollarization, seeking alternatives to the U.S. dollar in international settlements. Beyond the payment system, efforts are underway to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement using currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Ushakov reinforced this commitment, stating, “Work will continue to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, primarily regarding the use of currencies different from the US dollar.”

The news that BRICS is developing a blockchain payment system aligns with current global financial trends. Klaas Knot, Chair of the Financial Stability Board, recently highlighted in a letter to G20 finance ministers that crypto assets, tokenization, and artificial intelligence are among the top priorities for maintaining global financial stability.

A recent report from TASS indicates that the Russian Finance Ministry, in collaboration with the Bank of Russia and other BRICS partners, is actively working on developing the “BRICS Bridge” multisided payment platform. This platform aims to enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of the worldwide monetary system.

BRICS Blockchain Payment System: A Bold Move towards Independence

The recent announcement of the BRICS alliance’s plan to develop a blockchain-based payment system signifies a bold move towards achieving financial independence. By leveraging state-of-the-art tools such as digital technologies and blockchain, the member nations, including Russia, aim to create a system that is not only convenient for governments, businesses, and the general population but also free from political influence.

This initiative aligns with the objectives outlined in the 2023 Johannesburg Declaration, emphasizing the importance of increasing settlements in national currencies and diversifying correspondent banking networks. However, the lack of a specified timeline raises questions about the practicality and urgency of implementing such a significant transformation in the international monetary framework.

BRICS and De-Dollarization: Navigating Away from Traditional Norms

The BRICS group’s active pursuit of de-dollarization signals a strategic shift away from traditional norms in international settlements. The development of alternatives to the U.S. dollar, both through the blockchain-based payment system and the ongoing efforts with the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, showcases a collective determination to reduce reliance on a single currency. However, the challenges of implementing such a change should not be underestimated, particularly given the emphasis on crypto assets, tokenization, and artificial intelligence. The success of BRICS in navigating this transition and establishing an independent financial ecosystem that can meet the needs of its member nations remains to be seen.

Also Read: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Achieves Milestone: Surpasses MicroStrategy’s Holdings with 195,985 BTC Triumph!