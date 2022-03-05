“BROOMSTICK” IS THE FUTURE ROCKET FOR AMERICANS.

Elon Musk’s fan base on Twitter is increasing day by day because of his witty tweets and replies where he proudly takes stands by hilarious memes and mocking. In his recent tweet of 3rd March, Elon Musk introduces “American Broomstick” to the world. He tweets, adding a video of Falcon 9 launching 47 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The tweet was in response to Russia’s space agency Roscosmos’ when the Director of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, announced to suspend the selling of rockets to the United States after the US placed sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. These are some of the consequences that the world has to face because of the Russia and Ukraine war. Rogozin also suggested the United States use “American Broomsticks” because of the supply cut. Ironically, Musk uses his word to introduce Falcon 9. The director suggests “Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what.” Perhaps a slap on the face of Russia and its fascist government.

The tweet made everyone fall in love with Musk. This could be the best reply on behalf of every American and Ukraine supporter. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, won all the hearts on Twitter.

Just look at what the #AmericanBroomstick did to that Russian rocket 🤐😄 https://t.co/XxfuCLTzk6 — Louise (@Ef5vortex) March 3, 2022

If America has to use broomsticks, does that mean that Russia and Roscosmos only has a whiskbroom and no dustpan? #SpaceX #NASA #AmericanBroomstick Or is it a toilet brush? — OlderButOpen🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@HaydenJ81439319) March 4, 2022

It is true the US has been dependent on Russian rocket engines and it’s not just America, Russian rocket engines are the first preference for almost every country. Russia was in a contract with America for shipping RD-180 engines since the 1990s. However, the contract stands canceled because of the war. This might become a bigger problem for the country. It seems like Musk has handled it all very smartly and outsmarted Russians. SpaceX is already a partner for NASA, but Musk is determined to show that it could successfully substitute for Russia in every aspect used by Roscosmos.

Elon Musk has been publicly supporting Ukraine in this war through his strong opinions on Twitter. The SpaceX CEO is clearly keeping very close tabs on the Ukraine crisis. A few days back Musk extended his helping hands for Ukrainians when the Russian Government suspended internet on the land to disconnect the people from the world and at that crucial time Elon helped by providing internet services in Ukraine by Starship satellites. Again, Twitter users really acknowledged and appreciated Elon.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is affecting many countries on various grounds. Global politics is changing every day. In the long run, this is eventually going to impact the commoners.