Google may launch Pixel 6a & Pixel Watch little late than speculated

The discovery of the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch in a U.S. carrier’s inventory system has fanned speculation about the devices’ upcoming release, with prior reports indicating a May announcement. This, however, may not be the case. According to respected leaker Jon Prosser, Google’s next rival for the greatest inexpensive Android phones will not be released until late July.

as i mentioned in today’s show: i am hearing that google has delayed the pixel 6a until late july. (chip shortage) pixel watch is still may 26th, but the source believes it could soon be pushed as well.https://t.co/iqoh9RlCzk — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 4, 2022

This contradicts a prior report that the Pixel 6a (together with the Pixel Watch) will be unveiled on May 26 at Google IO 2022. Nevertheless, the Pixel Watch is expected to be released in May. However, according to Prosser, the smartwatch might experience delays as well.

Then you might expect, the reason is thought to be the worldwide chip shortage that has plagued the IT sector for the past two years. Remembering that Google’s Pixel 4a and 5a were also issued a bit later than normal in 2020 and 2021, respectively, due to supply chain delays caused by the pandemic, so hearing the same fate for Google’s future Pixel A-series device isn’t altogether shocking.

The newest Prosser disclosure may dash the dreams of many Pixel enthusiasts who have been looking forward to the Pixel 6a and Google’s initial solution to the best Android timepiece. Given Prosser’s track record, the current story appears to be true. Having said that, it won’t harm to accept his statements with a grain of salt.

Pricing for both gadgets is still unknown at this time. Given that the Pixel 5a was released for $449 last year, its successor may be priced similarly. However, if it is launched near the Google Pixel 7’s launch date, it is logical to predict that the price will be reduced.

Expected specifications for Google Pixel 6a

The phone is said to have a 6.20-inch display. In terms of cameras, the Google Pixel 6a is said to include a dual rear camera configuration with a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary camera. It is said to include a single front-facing camera configuration for selfies, as well as an 8-megapixel main camera.

New rumors about Google Pixel Watch

The highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch might have been on the way. Considering Google officially backed the latest edition of Wear OS featuring Tizen as well as Fitbit features, it really is expected to supply hardware to match. This is obvious, but Google’s Wear OS software will be included in Pixel Watch. But really what distinguishes the software, and therefore should we probably do a better job?

Popular Wear OS capabilities on third-party smartwatches like TicWatch and Fossil include continuous heart-rate monitoring through Google Fit, contactless payments including Google Pay, hands-free access to Google Assistant, and a Google Play smartwatch shop. Previously, these capabilities did not compensate for Wear OS’s faults, but the latest, more improved version of Wear OS works flawlessly with the Galaxy Watch 4.

