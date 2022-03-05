India looking for mass EV tech to build in India, says Nitin Gadkari





India is seeking for a cost-effective and locally manufactured electricity-based technology for mass rapid transit, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The ministry intends to construct ropeways as an alternative mode of transportation in hilly and crowded urban regions. Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said in a talk to an audience in the United States on March 4 that he is “very much interested in working on the technology of light rail transport.”

In his address on Rebuilding Infrastructure for India 2.0, a part of the Reimagining India 2.0 series, he said that certain US businesses have approached him with the technology.

On the occasion of India-at-75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has started a series of talks as part of the Silicon Valley weekly Dialogue (SVD).

He said that the government is proposing 11 ropeway projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Sikkim to improve connectivity.

According to him, port connectivity projects are being conducted to allow for the rapid transit of cargo between all ports and inland water waste minerals to improve the efficiency of domestic and international commerce channels. According to him, 65 port connectivity projects with a total length of 2,050 kilometres are in various phases of development.

India is also building 29 emergency landing spots for fighter planes on national highways, according to him. From a defence standpoint, they are quite important. Gadkari urged American businesses to invest in India.

The research and development papers on EV factory technology and the retrofitting sector are available to US-based enterprises. The government is promoting solar and the greatest charging system for electric mobility according to him.