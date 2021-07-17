Budweiser enters the NFT space signing a deal with VaynerX

NFTs have gotten popular to the point that beer companies are now signing deals with companies to launch their own. As the company VaynerX signs a deal with Budweiser, the beer company enters the NFT space. The company’s NFT project VeeFriends has already made $11 million in secondary sales and $50 million in primary ones. And very soon, we might see a lot of cool NFTs from Budweiser in partnership with VaynerX.

Budweiser enters the NFT space

The beer company has been a partner with VaynerX for over 10 years now. But this is the first time they are going to work on NFTs together. In the past, they have worked on several campaigns promoting their beers and have accomplished a lot. And now, with the recent deal, Vayner will act as the NFT agency of record for Budweiser. The company plans to work on projects that will have long term value and provide something unique to its buyers.

The company believes very strongly in NFTs as they think they it will be a major part of the digital ecosystem in the future. And therefore, it is important to take full advantage of this space. The company VaynerX has partnered up with many other companies, too, in order to form an NFT startup called Candy Digital.

NFTs

For an art collector, NFTs are a dream come true. When visiting places have become very risky during the pandemic, collectors can keep adding new artworks and collectables to their collections with NFTs. An NFT is a non-fungible token that runs on a blockchain network. It allows the owner to sign the name of the owner on the network. So, this means that an NFT helps in providing proof of ownership of a particular item. In the case of a physical item, the object itself is the proof of ownership, but in the case of NFTs, the signature on the blockchain proves the same.

