Warren Buffett’s investment behemoth Berkshire Hathaway is advancing slowly into artificial intelligence and holding out for profound shifts in auto insurance, a reflection of the company’s signature combination of conservatism and long-term vision.

Unlike most Wall Street companies that are racing to ride AI waves, Berkshire is adopting technological change at its own measured pace, prioritizing how AI can enhance its fundamental businesses and not speculative bets.

“We are not very good at being first or the first mover,” concedes Berkshire Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain. “Our strategy is more to wait and observe until the opportunity is clear, and we have a clearer view in terms of risk of failure, upside, downside.”

This prudent philosophy has not kept Berkshire from taking advantage of improvements in AI. Geico, its insurance subsidiary, has already begun using AI systems to automate claims adjustments, cut down on errors, and accelerate payments to customers – steps that have led Berkshire’s insurance operations to surpass industry averages.

Berkshire’s exposure to the AI revolution is not limited to its own business. Almost a quarter of its huge $289 billion portfolio is invested in tech giants such as Apple and Amazon, firms that are competing to build AI into their offerings. By investing in such companies, Berkshire can tap into AI innovation without directly investing in more volatile AI startups.

Bank of America, another substantial Berkshire holding, is an example of how older-line companies within the portfolio are embracing AI transformation. The bank’s digital assistant, Erica, is just a component of its more extensive AI initiatives in customer relations and risk assessment.

Even Berkshire Hathaway Energy is tapping into AI and machine learning to maximize wind fleets maintenance and energy management. As the demand for electricity from AI data centers grows, this subsidiary can greatly reap the benefits of the current AI boom

Maybe the most revolutionary developments confronting Berkshire are in the auto insurance business, where autonomous technology can disrupt established business models. In Berkshire’s 2025 Annual Meeting, Jain admitted that autonomous cars will fundamentally change the business of auto insurance.

“It is sure that the auto insurance world will be revolutionized once autonomous cars become the norm,” Jain said. As human mistakes – the foundation of nearly all auto insurance policies today – decrease in occurrence, insurers will have to move toward insuring technology and software systems instead of driver habits

Berkshire Hathaway and the AI Revolution

This shift would drive entirely new risk profiles and potential alliances between auto manufacturers, technology firms, and insurers.

For Berkshire, which has a huge footprint in auto insurance with Geico, keeping up with this shift will be essential to continued market leadership.

Although he has embraced these technological developments, Buffett remains devoted to human judgment in critical decision-making roles. At the annual meeting, he famously announced he would rather take Jain’s experience over any AI system to run Berkshire’s insurance company – an unmistakable message that while technology has its role, seasoned leadership still holds top priority.

Berkshire’s strategy toward both AI and the evolving auto insurance industry is perfect proof of Buffett’s long-term investing mantra: adapt to change, but do so with caution, patience, and unrelenting devotion to long-term value creation.

By strategically placing itself to benefit from AI innovation while setting itself up to disrupt the industry, Berkshire Hathaway demonstrates how established firms can weather technological revolutions without compromising the values that made them great.

As both AI and autonomous vehicle technologies continue to evolve, Berkshire’s conservative strategy might be as valuable as the more aggressive strategies of its technologyfocused competitors.