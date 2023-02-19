Ram 1500 REV sold out five days after reservations opened

Ram opened reservations for its 1500 REV pickup truck and the automaker claims to be sold out in five days. The exact numbers are not revealed. The hype around its electric truck is being increased and reservations are expected to be opened again in a few months’ time.

The 1500 REV was revealed during the Super Bowl half-time commercial. The reservations need customers to send a fully refundable $100 deposit. The 1500 REV is set to go into production in late 2024 and promises to “push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing, and charge time”. Although exact specs have not been revealed yet, the 1500 REV clearly caught the attention of many.

First shown as a concept at CES last month, the production 1500 REV shares similar styling cues however it loses out on certain features the concept had like detachable third-row seating. The 1500 REV will ride on Stellantis’ STLA Frame architecture, which can reportedly accommodate battery packs between 159 kWh and 200 kWh in size. The Ram 1500 REV will be a direct competitor to the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Sierra EV, Rivian R1T, and Chevy Silverado EV when customer deliveries begin in Q4 2024. Pricing will be interesting to see with no information being given yet. Ram might offer a sub $50k affordable version of its electric truck like Ford and Chevy do, or it could instead market it as a premium Rivian rival and not sell any version for under $70,000. Ford gather almost 200,000 reservations for its F-150 Lightning by December 2021, representing around three years of backlog. Although not a truck, the Cadillac Lyriq sold out in 19 minutes, showing demand for electric vehicles from all segments continues building momentum.

Revolution truck

After showing its Ram Revolution (REV) concept model at CES in January, with unique features like detachable third-row seating, grand saloon doors, up to 18-foot cargo storage, and an autonomous robot charger, fans were hyped for the release. Although the production model skipped many of these features, opting for a classic Ram 1500 design with modern accents, the company still believes its electric truck will start a “revolution.”

Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO, commented on the announcement. He said, “At Ram, we started a revolution last year as we invited consumers along at the beginning of our electrification journey, gathering their feedback on exactly what they are looking for in an electric pickup truck. We look forward to delivering our first EV pickup – the all-new Ram 1500 REV – to those consumers next year. We are confident the Ram 1500 REV will push past the competition, offering what will be the leading combination of attributes customers care about the most: range, payload, towing, and charge time.”