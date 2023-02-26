Buy new Oppo F21 Pro for as low as Rs.15000 for Flipkart Sale

It’s time for a sale, and if you’re considering purchasing a new phone for this season, Flipkart, a major online retailer, has you covered! The world’s largest online retailer is now holding a sale for its clients, and guess what? For their listed items, which include anything from clothing to electronics to smartphones, several discounts are being revealed.

Thus, if you’re planning to get a new phone soon, you might want to consider this new deal, which entitles you to a brand-new Oppo F21 Pro before the price drops below Rs. 15,000.

There are a lot of phones going on sale, but the Oppo F21 Pro caught everyone’s attention because it now appears to be receiving a discount of more than Rs. 100,000. Therefore, let’s look closely at how you may take advantage of this deal if you are currently considering purchasing a new phone:

How Can You Purchase An Oppo F21 Pro For Under Rs. 15,000?

If you visit the e-commerce site Flipkart, you may discover this smartphone being offered for as little as Rs. 20,999, which is a straight price discount of 25%, and that too in the 8GB +128GB model with Sunset Orange color finish.

Nevertheless, if you want even more price reductions, customers with credit cards from banks like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI will be able to take advantage of an additional price reduction of Rs. 2000, bringing the cost down to Rs. 18999.

To further reduce the price! You will then be eligible for an additional discount worth Rs. 20000. But, if your pincode appears on the list of eligible applicants, you may only apply for such exchange savings. Another element that will affect the final pricing of the exchange value is the condition of the smartphone.

What does this Oppo F21 Pro feature?

Talking about the feature side of the Oppo F21 Pro smartphone, here on the front side you will be getting a bigger 6.4-inch AMOLED panel which comes with a 90HZ refresh rate too. And, the smartphone is powered by a budget chipset from Qualcomm. the Snapdragon 680 SoC.

On the rear side, you will be getting a trio-housed camera setup where you will get a 64MP main camera combined with a 2MP Micro camera lens and a 2MP depth camera lens. On the front side, where the smartphone will be coming with a 32MP flagship selfie shooter.

Talking about the battery side, here the smartphone is coming with a bigger 4500mAh battery which can be charged with the latest and fastest 33W charging which will be utilizing the SuperVooc technology. With this fast charging technology, the smartphone will be able to charge from 0 to 100 in 60-65 minutes.