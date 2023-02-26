OnePlus Ace 2 with MediaTek Dimensity Chipset Leaked Online

If you’ve been keeping up with the leaks, you’ve probably seen the Chinese tech company OnePlus making headlines after announcing the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G phones as their new year’s flagships. These phones fall into the premium flagship category, but there is still a demand for more affordable premium phones, which is why we need a new Ace series.

Indeed, OnePlus is striving to make the Ace series available in all markets. For those who are unaware, the new Ace 2 smartphone was earlier seen making its way to debut in the Chinese smartphone markets. The Chinese powerhouse is now aiming to make the worldwide launch happen soon.

OnePlus Ace 2 to launch soon in the global markets

Many consumers have been waiting for this Chinese version of the phone to become worldwide since it was first released in the Chinese smartphone market. In terms of the OnePlus Ace 2’s specifications, the newest Dimensity 9000 series Processor from MediaTek is reported to power the smartphone. This, however, is unexpected given that OnePlus chose the MediaTek chipset rather than the Snapdragon processor that was used in the Chinese edition.

We are grateful to the well-known tipper Digital Talk Station for confirming the most recent smartphone leaks and speculations. Speaking further about this smartphone, it was once again said that the business will issue the Dimensity Edition model, but DCS has really done so in the Black color.

According to the leaked image, the rear side will also have a trio of cameras, one of which will have a single primary sensor, and the other two—possibly an ultrawide and a telephoto sensor—would be placed in separate circles. When it comes to cameras specifically, it has been said that the phone will include the newest 64MP camera on the primary sensor, which will be the new OV64M sensor.

Also, it has been reported that the business would reintroduce its classic Alert Slider. When it comes to charging, the smartphone will have 80W faster charging, which is actually slower than the Chinese variant’s 100W faster wired charging.

OnePlus Ace 2 – What’s Expected Pricing?

Talking about the pricing side, the OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to price below the OnePlus 11R 5G pricing. As of now, we can say that the pricing for the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone will go below Rs. 30000 and will be above Rs. 25000. However, we will be covering you with the latest details as soon as the pricing and specification gets confirmed officially.