Buy the new Apple iPhone 13 Smartphone For Rs. 40999

How does it sound, if you get to buy a new Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs. 40999 now? Sounds interesting? Here we have brought the latest update on how can buy the new iPhone 13 flagship phones.

Now let’s look at how you may purchase the new iPhone 13 series at such a reduced price right now.

Discounts on the Apple iPhone 13 series

The Apple iPhone 13 series, one of the greatest and newest flagship devices, was introduced in 2021. Despite the fact that the smartphone was introduced in 2021, we think it still has the ability and the will to succeed in 2023. Now could be a great time for you to get this new smartphone if you’ve been thinking about doing so.

If you go back and review this smartphone’s original price, you’ll see that it was set at Rs. 69,990. Even though the smartphone was introduced about a year ago, the price has been set at a premium level.

However, you will now be able to get this smartphone at a significant reduction of Rs. 20,000, bringing the cost down to Rs. 40999 for the first time ever. In fact, the price of this smartphone is among the lowest ever noted.

Where can get in hands with this new iPhone flagship for such a discount now? As of now, the offers on iPhone 13 have been availed on a popular e-commerce Indian-based giant, Flipkart.

Speaking more specifically about the deals, the smartphone is now advertised at Rs. 60999, which is direct save of Rs. 9000.

However, if you want the price to drop any more, you may now obtain more additional by utilizing both bank offers and the essential exchange.

In terms of exchange incentives, you will be able to earn a maximum discount of Rs. 20,000 depending on the state and use of the smartphone. With the exchange offers, you may now take advantage of eligible bank offers to receive even greater savings.

Talking about bank offers, here Flipkart is providing the best bank offers for ICICI and Citi bank users. So, if you happen to be a credit card user from ICICI bank and Citi bank, then you will be able to get an extra discount of 10%.

Should you consider buying iPhone 13 series in 2023?

The Apple iPhone 13 series has an excellent feature set built in. In fact, we can state that this new flagship phone is fully capable of competing with the newest Android smartphone flagship at this time.

Therefore, we can state that this smartphone will be a wonderful alternative for you to go with when compared to the Android phone, which has a price range of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000.