BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has emerged as the world’s largest electric car company, surpassing industry behemoth Tesla during the fourth quarter of 2023. The achievement is underscored by BYD’s exceptional sales performance, as detailed in a recent stock exchange filing, revealing a groundbreaking 525,409 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sold in the three months ending December 31. In comparison, Tesla, led by Elon Musk, reported a record-breaking delivery of 484,507 electric vehicles during the same quarter.

Annual Performance Highlights and the Closing Gap

While BYD celebrated a triumph in the final quarter, Tesla maintained its yearly lead by selling an impressive 1.8 million electric cars. In contrast, BYD recorded sales of 1.57 million electric vehicles, showcasing a remarkable 73% increase from the previous year. Additionally, BYD made a mark in the hybrid category, with sales reaching 1.44 million units. Although Tesla’s overall lead in 2023 was approximately 230,000 units, it notably narrowed compared to the 400,000-unit lead in 2022.

China’s Electric Vehicle Industry Ascends to Global Prominence

BYD’s rapid ascent to the forefront of the global electric car market exemplifies China’s growing influence in the electric vehicle sector. Bolstered by the support of renowned investor Warren Buffett, BYD’s success aligns with the broader trend of China’s EV industry gaining prominence globally. The country’s robust governmental backing for the EV sector has propelled China into a leading position in the global market.

China’s Accelerated EV Transition and Global Reach

China’s transition to electric vehicles has experienced a significant boost from substantial government support and policies promoting the industry. The Chinese government is targeting a minimum of 20% new cars sold annually in the country by 2025 to be new energy vehicles(NEVs). NEVs include BEVs, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. According to the governments vision, NEVs should become the “mainstream” of new car sales by 2035. This vision seems not too far fetched considering China achieved the 20% NEV target in 2022, three years ahead of schedule.

The Chinese Association of Auto Manufacturers have reported the sale of 8.3 million units of new energy vehicles, in the first eleven months of 2023. This constitutes more than 30% of total car sales. Indicating a potential acceleration of plans, former Minister of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Miao Wei, suggested at a car forum in November that China might achieve its 50% NEV penetration target by 2025 or 2026, surpassing the initially set goal for 2035.

Analyzing China’s Global Dominance and Addressing Challenges

China’s dominant role in the global electric vehicle industry can be attributed to its market scale, cost-effective labor, and supply chain dominance, according to analysts. The combination of being a first mover in the industry and receiving substantial government support through infrastructure investments and subsidies has facilitated the expansion of Chinese EV manufacturers both domestically and internationally.

However, intense competition and a price war in the EV market during 2023 impacted the profit margins of many manufacturers. Triggered by Tesla’s price cuts in China to counter slowing growth, the price war resulted in increased sales but raised concerns about industry-wide profitability. Figures published by the Chinese Passenger Car Association revealed that the profit margin for China’s car industry in the first 11 months of 2023 was only 5%, lower than 2022’s 5.7% and 2021’s 6.1%.

To counteract the slowing domestic market, Chinese car manufacturers, including BYD, have expanded their presence outside mainland China, targeting growth in regions like Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Demonstrating this strategic expansion, BYD participated prominently in a German car show in September, expressing ambitions to double its number of dealer partners in Europe in 2023 and targeting overseas sales of 250,000, a substantial increase from the approximately 56,000 recorded in 2022. The company recently announced plans to build its first passenger car plant in Europe, an electric vehicle factory in Hungary, further solidifying its global footprint.