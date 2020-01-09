Ripplr Bags Seed Funding From 3one4 Capital and others

Ripplr claims to be the India full-stack distribution and logistics player. The Bangalore based startup founded by the Santosh Dabke and Abhishek Nehru has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding in its seed funding round led by the Sprout Venture Partners and 3one4 capital.

“Ripplr addresses a major pain point in the supply chain, particularly for new-age brands, by providing end to end logistics support to brands using technology in a light asset approach within the existing infrastructure,” says Sahil Gupta, Partner, Sprout Venture Partners.

He adds, “We see strong moat in terms of its technology to connect between all levels of logistics, distribution, and retail intelligence. We have found a highly experienced team with complementary skills in Abhishek and Santosh, who come with deep sector understanding and have built and scaled businesses in the past.”

India retail is a $1000 billion market today, which is now going to set to double by 2025 to more than $2100 billion. Modern trade and online retail encompass around 20% of the market, while a vast majority consists of general trade.

