Byjus to end sponsoring its logo in team India’s cricket jersey

After months of losses, Ed-tech startup firm Byjus will no longer sponspor its logo on the Indian cricket team’s jersey, the co-founder of the company Divya Gokulnath confirmed.

Gokulnath highlighted the road to profitability and the possibility of a first public offering for Byju’s, among the most valued non-governmental companies in India, in a detailed interview.

The Bangalore-based Byju offers digital learning in a wide range of subjects to learners. 150 million people are engaged in it nationally, including 25% learning outside of India.

According to the firm’s most recent publicly available information, losses skyrocketed during the fiscal year that concluded in March 2021. This has altered how revenues are recognised, according to Gokulnath. Rather than calculating for profit when a customer pays for a program, it calculates when that particular course starts.

Gokulnath claimed that the business has seen developments throughout the previous 12 months.

“We are doing really well … the last 12 months have been really good for us in terms of the number of products that we’ve added, in terms of the different formats that we’ve launched and in terms of the geography and the subjects that we’ve scaled into,” Gokulnath said.

The firm would “hopefully” achieve profitability by the close of its fiscal year, which ends in March 2024, the co-founder stated.

Costs involved with marketing and branding need to be reduced. Last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar was sponsored by Byjus. Furthermore, the firm has a sponsorship agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which regulates cricket in the nation. In India, a nation with a population of more than 1.4 billion, cricket is the nation’s most popular game.

Presently, the Indian cricket player’s uniform features the Byjus logo. After its March expiration, Gokulnath has said that Byjus will not extend the contract.

IPO ahead:

According to reports, Byjus is valued at $22 billion. According to Gokulnath, the firm was thinking about going public the year before, but economic conditions worsened.

As the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as other central banks swiftly increase interest percentages to overcome pretty rampant rising prices, tech equities worldwide took a hit.

Whenever the market improves, an Initial Public Offering is planned, according to Gokulnath.

“Even early last year, we did think of multiple options to go public. But the thing is, we do have the luxury to decide when and where and how we want to do this,” Gokulnath said.

“We want to do this at a time when we don’t have to give up on the potential the company has. Because a lot of internal processes are in our control but not the external environment, and we want both to be doing well before we go the IPO way.”