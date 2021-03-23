ByteDance Will Acquire Gaming Studio Moonton

Image Credit @ Bytedance

Moonton was acquired by Bytedance Capital Partners, a private equity firm, for an estimated $4 billion.

League of Legends, developed by Riot Video Games, one of the most popular and popular titles in the world of video games. It was developed in partnership with Tencent, the company behind the popular mobile games platform, as well as other games such as Dota 2, League of Legend, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Image credit @ tencent

However, this is the first step towards building ByteDance’s video game division Nuversegame as a fully-fledged subsidiary of the company with its own development team and marketing.

The company wants to expand its games offering to become one of the largest online gaming companies in the world in terms of market share. This is in addition to ByteDance’s growing Nuverse game division, which is growing to around 2,000 employees and is seeking to push its games offerings further into the global gaming market. Chinese start-ups will use this momentum to move further and faster in the gaming sector, no doubt about that. Byte Dance appears to be taking over social media, hoping to compete against Chinese gambling giants such as Tencent.

It remains to be seen whether these super-massive groups will continue to knock heads together, with TikTok still popular and ByteDance and Tencent continuing to acquire and invest in gaming studios and their own MOBA mobile titles, Riot Games, Tencent, and ByteDane. Byte Dance has already signaled its interest in entering gaming but now has to take a big step.

With Mobile Legends behind him, ByteDance has proven that it is serious about entering the video game industry. The company achieved this by arriving late, which means it has risen against Tencent, China’s largest video game company. We expect this latest acquisition to make it a very competitive player within the gaming industry, and it’s certainly not the only one.

One area it is focusing on is gaming, which has traditionally been a lucrative business in China’s internet economy and an important source of revenue for ByteDance.

