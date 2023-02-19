Cable providers cut off Zee, Sony, and Disney Star channels in distribution feud

Due to a disagreement between broadcasters and cable operators, many popular television channels are currently unavailable to viewers, resulting in a blackout for these channels. Some of the top broadcasters, including Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India, and Disney Star, have ceased providing their signals to cable operators.

The root of this issue lies in a dispute over pricing. While broadcasters have increased their channel prices by 10-15%, cable operators have refused to accept the rate increase. This price hike is due to the New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0, which allows broadcasters to raise the prices of channels that are part of a bouquet to Rs 19 from Rs 12. The new pricing became effective from February 1st of this year.

Cable operators, also known as multiple system operators (MSOs), have not agreed to the price increase as they believe that it is too steep for their price-sensitive customers. This disagreement has left viewers caught in the middle of the situation, with no clear resolution in sight.

What is the recent issue between channels and cable operators?

MSOs provide signals to consumers’ houses through local cable operators, and they have to share a part of network capacity fees (NCF) with LCOs. On the other hand, IBDF, the apex body of TV broadcasters, reported that 90 percent of operators including DTH (direct-to-home) and MSOs have signed up for NTO 3.0 but the remaining operators are holding back.

Karan Taurani who is a senior vice-president at elara captial has stated that if the temporary blackout continues for more than a few days, it will have a considerably dterimantal effect on the adventising revenue of broadcasters. In addition to this,t may also be a reduction in subscription revenue. TV advertising revenue has already been under pressure due to new age and commerce companies cutting ad spends.

Taurani noted that the negative impact will be far higher for the MSOs who have to go through this blackout for their customer base, as these broadcasters have a substantial viewership share on TV. The 3 broadcasters contribute in the range of 40-45% of the total TV viewership share in India.

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), a lobby group of the MSO, has approached the Kerala High Court against NTO 3.0 and has also asked for interim relief from disconnection notices issued by broadcasters. The isse is decided for hearing on February 20th.