Cadillac’s first electric model Lyriq reservations open with a live stream

Cadillac is going to open reservations for its first electric model, the Lyriq. With a two-hour live stream, the reservations will be open at its website, customers from the US and Canada can register. The vehicle is expected to start shipping by early 2022. Furthermore, the electric crossover starts at $58,795.

With Cadillac’s parent company General Motors known to be struggling with vehicle production all over the US. There was some considerable doubt on whether the first electric Cadillac will be out this year. In August, Electrek reported stating “my biggest question is will GM make enough of these?”. This brings down to the challenge of tackling semi-conductor chip shortage.

However, the plan for Cadillac seems to be going as planned. The live launch will be on Saturday at 4 P.M. ET / 1 P.M. PT. Below are the details to know about the vehicle in terms of range, speed, and charging. The vehicle is certainly luxurious and possibly isn’t eligible for the EV tax credit as it costs above $44,000.

Specifications

Cadillac Lyriq comes with a 100kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is General Motors’ new and advanced ultium range, which comes with around a 300-mile range (480 km). It supports fast charging of 190kW, and with 10 minutes charge, it can go up to 76 miles (122 km).

The experience shared by Cadillac is stated as, “This is the spark. The dawn of a bright new era. Our electric future, rooted in more than a century of innovation, begins with an uncompromising electric SUV. Meet the Cadillac Lyriq. An EV that inspires its driver to charge forward to a greater purpose—with every sublime detail. Prepare yourself for our newest creation.”

Also, Cadilliac says it is ready to offer DC fast charging at 190kW for public. Which would enable customers to charge their vehicle in 10 minutes and travel accordingly. For homecharging their charging points will be at 19.2kW, which charges the vehicle up to 52 miles per hour. It has a large 33-inch curve display, which takes up most space on the dashboard.

Furthermore, the Lyriq will have Super Cruise, which can be used on the US and Canada roads. The second generation Super Cruise is a semi-autonomous software by General Motors, which allows some autonomous driving features. They include hands free driving, and automatic lane changing. The present booking is available for single motor 340 horsepower and 325 pound-foot (440 Nm) version. However, more models are expected to come in coming years.