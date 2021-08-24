Call of Duty: Vanguard will get its Open Beta in September

Activision has revealed with a brand new first trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard that the open beta is coming soon for the game. If you don’t plan to buy the game when it comes out, but still want to try it out, the beta will be available for everyone on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC from September 10 to 13. For players who have pre-ordered a copy of the game in Early Access, the open beta Vanguard is already on the platform and will launch on PlayStation.

At this time we don’t really know anything about the maps or the game modes that will be available during the Open Beta period but we can confirm one thing, during the announcement for Call of Duty: Vanguard Sledgehammer Games confirmed that there will be a total of 20 multiplayer maps available at launch. Neither Activision nor Sledge Hammering has confirmed which modes in the beta will be included, but it is likely that key multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint will be included.

Similar to the last two games released by Activision, Call of Duty: Vanguard will also follow the Multi-tier weekend schedule for its beta. PlayStation players will get early access to the game when the open beta date is announced. The open beta from 18 to 20 September will take place on all platforms to ensure that everyone gets to try the game before pre-ordering.

In this trial phase, you can try a part of the game and decide whether it is worth buying it. Just like in the early alpha test phase, there will be a beta phase. While the latest Call of Duty will not be released until November, PlayStation players will get the chance to try out Multiplayer Alpha and the new Champion of the Hill modes.

With only a few months to go until the Call of Duty: Vanguard's launch, players will be able to participate in Vanguard during the open beta phase, with the data now confirmed. Activision has already planned an alpha version for PlayStation players this weekend, followed by an open beta on all platforms later this month. More information on the beta will be revealed soon and we will be there to keep you up-to-date on everything Call of Duty: Vanguard.