Call Of Duty: Warzone May Get a Snoop Dogg Operator Skin

According to a reliable Call of Duty leaker, rapper Snoop Dogg may appear in a future update of Warzone as a sort of operator. Such a content release would mark an interesting change in the rhythm of Call of Duty, leaks suggest Snoop Dogg may be a playable operator in COD Vanguard Warzone season 2.

According to insiders and a number of leaks, it looks like legendary hip-hop artist and Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg may be debuting Snoop Dogg Caldera in Warzone. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper who has now joined the front in Vanguard and Warzone; already talked about the COD franchise and these games, which served as a signal for the players to prepare for its arrival.

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg may not be a fictional character like famous characters are, but his public persona is big and pompous enough to be nearly as extravagant as they are. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Snoop Doggy Dogg has appeared in a Call of Duty game. Okay, before you go crazy and assume this can’t be true, you should know that Call of Duty and Snoop have a history of collaboration. According to Tom Henderson, a Call of Duty insider, Snoop Dogg is expected to appear in both Warzone and Vanguard as a new operator.

In addition to regularly streaming Snoop Dogg on Twitch (when he makes the sound work), he has also appeared in many video games over the years. Snoop Dogg has previously appeared in the COD franchise, partnered with Activision, and provided a voice pack for Call of Duty Ghosts 2013. And this is the first time a real character has made it into Warzone, rather than a character from a movie or character. the game. Another notable face made its Call of Duty debut in 2013’s Ghosts, where players could purchase a voice pack that altered the rapper’s in-game vocals.

A leaked player model for an in-game operator supposedly destined to appear in both Warzone and Vanguard shows a resemblance to Snoop shared by ZestyLeaks on Twitter. If the request goes through, players will likely need to purchase a game operator from the Call of Duty store. However, at the time of writing, it’s unclear if the operator modeled after rapper Snoop Dogg actually works, as neither Activision Blizzard nor the rapper himself has confirmed this. While it has yet to be officially confirmed, the leaked image suggests the possibility that Snoop Dogg could be the new game operator in COD Vanguard and Warzone, dressed in classic World War II soldier attire, wielding an MP-40 submachine gun and a military knife.

With the release of Season 2 on February 14th, the community is excited about all the changes coming to Vanguard and Warzone. All in all, the Warzone community has a lot to look forward to, especially with new leaks and the upcoming next big season. If that’s true, Warzone fans might have some interesting things to look forward to in the coming year.