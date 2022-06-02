Can Intermittent Fasting Help You Lose Stubborn Fat?

Are you sick of body shaming and being called for your weight? Well then, you must be looking for some helping ways to lose your extra pounds effectively. Not all the exhaustion of workout, not mere claimed medicines or remedies! An efficient way that really shows its results is Intermittent Fasting!

You must have heard about the different meal plans for weight loss but have you ever listened about eating no food? Intermittent fasting is the scheduled fasting period without any food or without unsaturated, reduced-calorie foods. This fasting continues in cycles of fasting and eating and is absolutely a better idea for weight loss than many others! You can get your personalized diet regimen and intermittent fasting schedules on Lasta intermittent fasting app.

Different kinds of Intermittent Fasting

Here are some of the most appreciated kinds of intermittent fasting for weight loss!

12 hours long Fasting

Recommended for beginners since it mostly includes night hours. Cause the burning of stored fat!

16 hours long Fasting

Also called 16:8 fasting because 8 hours are devoted to eating.

24 hours long fasting weekly

This Eat-Stop-Eat diet schedule is recommended to those who are used to the above-mentioned methods. People go for 24 hours without food, however, not restricted to water, tea, and other calorie-free drinks during these long hours.

2 days of fasting in one week

Not for beginners and diseased ones since it is quite extreme.

Day alternative fasting

Alternating day fasting entails completely avoiding solid foods on fasts, but others permit up to 500 calories.

What Are the Amazing Advantages?

Do you want little effort and tremendous results? Are you ready to have a model-looking figure with a healthy body? Intermittent fasting covers this all! This fasting routine will allow you to burn your unwanted fat and help you to attain your wanted body. The lowered calorie intake is synergized with higher levels of HGH and noradrenaline and decreases insulin hormones, all contributing the body fat breakdown. This ultimately results in weight loss if the efforts are consistent and devotional.

Other benefits are listed below:

Decreased inflammation

· Enhanced metabolism

· Increase your lifespan

· Improved heart and liver function

When do you see visible change?

It is studied that people started to see a visible difference within 10 days. At first, you will observe a decrease in blotting good digestion and a flatter stomach. In the 2nd week, you will observe the loss of pounds from your body! The notable weight loss might result in 2-10 weeks of scheduled Intermittent fasting. You have to keep on track during this time.

Is it possible to lose weight with an app?

