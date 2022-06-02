Log In Register
U.S. plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine – Sources

Riya Ghosh
NewsUncategorizedWorld

Sources have informed us that the U.Sgovernment is planning on selling 4 fighter drones to UkraineThese four MQ1C Gray eagle drones can be used to carry missiles in the battleground against Russia.

The sources also mentioned that Congress can block this deal by reversing a law in the nick of timeNotingthe Pentagon is reviewing this policy for several weeks.

It should be noted that in their war against Russia Ukraine has been using various small and shortranged remotely controlled aeronautical weaponsAeroVironment (AVAV.ORQ20 Puma AEand the Turkish BayraktarTB2 are some of them.

MQ-1C Gray Eagle of U.S. Army

Source: Pinterest

Now if they get the MQ1C Gray eagle drones from the United States their army will get stronger as the armed drone can fly for about 30 hours or more according to the task assignedThis drone can also be used to collect surplus data which can be used for surveillance causesThis Gray Eagle is strong enough to sustain about 8 Hellfire missiles on it.

This deal is remarkable as it sets in a modern durable U.Ssystem proficient in attacking Russia for the first time on the battleground.

The ruling body of the United States is all set to inform Congress about its willingness to sell the armed drone to Ukraine in the recent futureOne of the officers said that the governing body will make an official declaration on this sale.

Recentlythe U.Spassed a bill in which they will be aiding Ukraine by funding $40 billionThis fund will be used for the security assistance of UkraineSome amount from this fund has been kept separately for the dealing which might take place in the future and also for the drilling needed for the droneThis statement was confirmed by a U.Sadministrator and a source.

As confirmed by a drone expert this MQC1 can carry three times more weight than the BayraktarTB2 and a large number of weapons can also be affixed to it than the latter.

Gettinger said that usually it takes months to train on the UAV system made by General Atomics but they have proposed an idea for Ukrainian upholder who has mastered the field in a couple of weeks.

Furthermorethe U.Sadministrator said Hellfire missiles will be loaded on MQC1 subsequent to the completion of the training process by the future Presidential Drawdown Authority.

The U.Spresident on Monday had announced that the country will not be sending weapons to wartorn countries but he contradicted his statement the next day by announcing that they will be sending missiles to aid Ukraine.

