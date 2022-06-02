U.S. plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine – Sources

Sources have informed us that the U.S. government is planning on selling 4 fighter drones to Ukraine. These four MQ–1C Gray eagle drones can be used to carry missiles in the battleground against Russia.

The sources also mentioned that Congress can block this deal by reversing a law in the nick of time. Noting, the Pentagon is reviewing this policy for several weeks.

It should be noted that in their war against Russia Ukraine has been using various small and short–ranged remotely controlled aeronautical weapons. AeroVironment (AVAV.O) RQ–20 Puma AE, and the Turkish Bayraktar–TB2 are some of them.

Now if they get the MQ–1C Gray eagle drones from the United States their army will get stronger as the armed drone can fly for about 30 hours or more according to the task assigned. This drone can also be used to collect surplus data which can be used for surveillance causes. This Gray Eagle is strong enough to sustain about 8 Hellfire missiles on it.

This deal is remarkable as it sets in a modern durable U.S. system proficient in attacking Russia for the first time on the battleground.

The ruling body of the United States is all set to inform Congress about its willingness to sell the armed drone to Ukraine in the recent future. One of the officers said that the governing body will make an official declaration on this sale.

Recently, the U.S. passed a bill in which they will be aiding Ukraine by funding $40 billion. This fund will be used for the security assistance of Ukraine. Some amount from this fund has been kept separately for the dealing which might take place in the future and also for the drilling needed for the drone. This statement was confirmed by a U.S. administrator and a source.

As confirmed by a drone expert this MQ–C1 can carry three times more weight than the Bayraktar–TB2 and a large number of weapons can also be affixed to it than the latter.

Gettinger said that usually it takes months to train on the UAV system made by General Atomics but they have proposed an idea for Ukrainian upholder who has mastered the field in a couple of weeks.

Furthermore, the U.S. administrator said Hellfire missiles will be loaded on MQ–C1 subsequent to the completion of the training process by the future Presidential Drawdown Authority.

The U.S. president on Monday had announced that the country will not be sending weapons to war–torn countries but he contradicted his statement the next day by announcing that they will be sending missiles to aid Ukraine.