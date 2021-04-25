Can you make someone else the owner of your Google Doc? Yes, these are the steps to follow.

When you work on a document in Google doc you are made its owner by default but the transfer of ownership is easy and fast and you can do it by following these steps.

Step 1- Open Google docs.

Step 2- Open the document of which you want to transfer ownership of.

Step 3- Find the share button on the top right corner of the screen and click it.

Step 4- A dialog box will appear on the screen. Firstly, you have to share the document with the person who you want as the owner. Enter the email id of the person.

Step 5- Click share.

Step 6- Return to the share option. Find the drop-down menu across the name of the person you want to make the owner.

Step 7- Click to make owner.

And VOILA! Mission accomplished.