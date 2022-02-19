Canadian trucker received $8,000 in Bitcoin

Some Bitcoin contributed to the ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ found its way into the hands of a truck driver during a broadcast, generating camera smiles.

Tim Pastoor was sitting in a protester’s truck on Friday, February 18, discussing the fight against Canada’s Covid-19 restrictions when the trucker was handed an envelope containing $8,000 in Canadian Dollars in Bitcoin.

Canadian trucker received $8,000 in Bitcoins during a Livestream

“There’s $8,000 in Bitcoin in here,” the trucker was told. We have some significant donors who needed to send Bitcoin to the drivers as soon as the banks shut down. In a nutshell, open it [the envelope]. All you need is a recovery code, and it will tell you to download Blue Wallet, which is exactly what the recovery code is for.”

Truckers have been advised not to cash out the Bitcoin they earned when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the Emergencies Offence on a centralized cryptocurrency exchange because the monies are subject to a Mareva injunction, and breaking that order is a criminal offense.

The account of the Samourai Wallet wrote on Twitter:

“It is absolutely essential that any truckers who received Bitcoin yesterday from @HonkHonkHodl do not attempt to cash out using a centralized exchange. These funds are subject to a Mareva injunction and violation of that order is a criminal act.”

Similarly, Jesse Powell, the co-founder, and CEO of the crypto exchange Kraken has urged consumers to remove their currencies from custodial wallets in light of recent events in Canada, if Kraken is forced to freeze assets by police without judicial consent.

“If you’re worried about it, don’t keep your funds with any centralized/regulated custodian. We cannot protect you. Get your coins/cash out and only trade p2p,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian founder of Ethereum, has called Canada’s use of banks to suppress demonstrators “dangerous.” Buterin told CoinDesk that the Canadian government’s attempts to halt the flow of cash to protesting truckers in Canada demonstrate why cryptocurrencies exist.

“If the government is not willing to follow the laws … [and] give people a chance to defend themselves…and they just want to talk to the banks and basically cut out people’s financial livelihoods without due process, that is an example of the sort of thing that decentralized technology is there to make more difficult,” Vitalik said.

He added: “This concept of going after intermediaries and using intermediaries to bypass all that, it is dangerous <…> Having decentralized alternatives to an intermediary is a good way to limit the damage.”

Following GoFundMe’s decision not to distribute $9 million raised on its platform, Canadian police blocked over 30 crypto wallets associated with the ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers earlier this week. Crypto became one of the most important ways to contribute to the truckers after GoFundMe’s decision not to distribute $9 million raised on its platform.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Joe Biden wants to learn more about cryptocurrencies