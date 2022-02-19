Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi debuts with crypto themed version of Adele’s Hello

There is a deluge of well-known persons seeking to sell out to the burgeoning crypto business. Randi Zuckerberg can now be added to that list. She isn’t a celebrity per se, but she is the sister of Mark Zuckerberg and has reportedly decided to put her name down in history with a ridiculous, Adele-inspired, De-Fi-themed video.

🎶🎶 Hello – it’s me 🎶🎶

Music video! b/c community should be FUN, crypto should be welcoming not intimidating & why not?!?! @thehugxyz we believe in working hard AND enjoying this crazy amazing moment we’re in. Best way to support creators is to be creators! Apologies Adele 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GHKRCK8J7z — randizuckerberg.eth (@randizuckerberg) February 17, 2022

According to a recent press release, Zuckerberg, who previously worked in Facebook’s marketing department, is currently serving as the exchange Okcoin’s inaugural “brand advisory council member,” where she is tasked with encouraging more women into the crypto sector. She is also the CEO of Zuckerberg Media, a marketing firm, and the founder of Hug, a decentralised community network.

Her crypto persuasion effort reportedly includes the release of a parody video in which she sings out the Hello tune while deconstructing DeFi concepts. Actually, Zuckerberg is a decent vocalist. Meanwhile, the lyrics are basically what you’d anticipate:

Hello, it’s me

Would you like to learn exchanging cryptocurrency?

We’ll go over everything

Cause you’ve got coins from different blockchains and want to do some trading

Hello, can you hear me?

A decentralized exchange lets you convert from A to B

Once you pay the

Gas fee

And no single point of failure means you’ve got security

Web3 is rumoured to be poised to completely change the internet and usher in a new blockchain-centered period of utopia and ultimate freedom. At least, that’s what you’d think based on the fuckton of advertising cash that crypto companies are constantly hurling at the wall in the hopes of luring the rest of us in. Resistance is pointless, people. Invest in Okcoin right now.

Randi Jayne Zuckerberg is a businesswoman from the United States. She was Facebook’s former director of market development and spokesperson. She previously worked as a panellist on Forbes on Fox. She is the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, the editor-in-chief (EIC) of Dot Complicated, a digital lifestyle website, and the creator of Dot., an animated television show about a young girl (the titular Dot) who uses technology to improve both her scholastic and recreational experiences.