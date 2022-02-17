Carl Pei alleges new Android Smartphone – Will it be Nothing Phone (1)?

Carl Pei’s Nothing began its voyage with the release of its Nothing ear (1) headphones in early 2021, after its commencement in early 2021. (limited editions available too).

According to a prior story published by Beebom, the gadget now maybe Smartphone Company was speculated to unveil its first smartphone, likely the Nothing Phone (1), in early 2022. Pei has now publicly teased an Android smartphone powered by a Snapdragon CPU.

Is there a Nothing Phone (1) in works?

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus and a former executive at the brand, wrote on twitter that Nothing is working on a smartphone. Pei’s tweet stated, “Back on Android,” something that you can see below. He quickly mentioned Google’s SVP & Android chief, Hiroshi Lockheimer, stating, “Android 12 is lovely!”

Back on Android — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Regarding the remark, Android’s official Twitter account responded to Pei’s tweet. “We’ve got a lot to catch up on Carl,” they wrote, followed by a wink emoji.

Not only have that, but the official Snapdragon handle responded to Android’s tweeted with a picture representing a collaboration between three groups. You can see it in the video below.

We've got a lot to catch up on Carl 😉 — Android (@Android) February 15, 2022

All of these tweets certainly point to a forthcoming product from Nothing, which may be the Nothing Phone (1), if not an Android-powered headphone with a Snapdragon CPU. That would be strange! Pei even shared a fan sketch of a Nothing-branded smartphone with twin cameras and a wireless charging coil.

However, except from that and the preceding tweets, none of the firms have divulged anything (pun intended) about the gadget.

There's so much talent in our community 💙 https://t.co/VNa1lZVcIp — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

All we know is that the smartphone will run on Google’s Android operating system and will be equipped with a Snapdragon CPU. It is probable that the gadget will use the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU as well as flagship-level specifications.

And if Nothing decides to make the back of the phone transparent, as it does with its distinctive ear (1) headphones, it may be a market success.

So, let’s share your thoughts about the Nothing brand which has been working on creating an Android phone. Let’s all know what are your thoughts comment section in the comments, and stay tuned for additional updates as more details about Nothing’s first phone are expected to emerge in the coming days.

